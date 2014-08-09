Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Braves are being cautious with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who is sidelined with a high left ankle sprain. The club is hopeful that their Gold Glover can avoid being placed on the disabled list.

“We’re going to hold off,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We don’t want to put him on the 15-day DL if he could get back in six days.”

Simmons was injured Monday against Seattle. He left the game in the fourth inning and was placed in an air cast. Simmons wasn’t wearing the cast Friday, but wasn’t ready to get back on the field.

Gonzalez said Simmons isn’t likely to play in the weekend series against Washington. “Maybe by the beginning of next week,” Gonzalez said.

Simmons was in the middle of a hitting slump. He’s hitless in his last 14 at-bats and went 2-for-18 on the recently completed road trip, which saw the Braves go 0-8. Simmons is batting .249 with five homers and 36 RBI.

“Anybody in my situation would be trying to get back,” Simmons said. “You want to be out there and help your team. This is a big series and we need to make up some ground.”

While the ankle was improved, Simmons is still not able to stop, plant his feet and throw without pain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 11-7, 2.94 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 9-6, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang has not received a decision in his last four starts, despite allowing just eight earned runs in 25 innings, a 2.88 ERA. Harang beat the Nationals on April 13 at Turner Field, allowing one run in six innings. He’s 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 10 career starts against Washington.

--RHP Ervin Santana (11-6) extended his winning streak to four games Friday. He retired the first nine Washington batters in order and gave up four runs in the sixth inning, the most he’s allowed since July 9 against the Mets. Santana did not return after a one-hour rain delay halted play. Santana is now 5-0 in his last five starts at Turner Field.

--1B Freddie Freeman hit his 16th homer Friday. The two-run shot was his 18th multi-RBI game of the season and second in as many games.

--SS Andrelton Simmons took a few ground balls before Friday’s game but is not expected to play this weekend because of a high ankle sprain suffered Aug. 5 in Seattle. Simmons was not on crutches and not wearing a cast. The Braves were hopeful to have him back by early next week.

--2B Tommy La Stella collected his first career home run Friday. La Stella had two hits, giving him 20 multi-hit games, second most among National League rookies. La Stella is hitting .341 (15-for-44) in his last 12 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice to shake hands after the game. It seems like it’s been an eternity.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after a win over Washington on Friday broke an eight-game losing streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sprained left ankle) left the Aug. 5 game and missed the Aug. 6-8 games.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio