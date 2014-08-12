Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves need Mike Minor pitching well to have any real chance of catching the Washington Nationals and winning the National League East.

So far, the left-hander hasn‘t.

The Braves, though, hope that a break will finally get Minor back on track.

After being skipped a start, Minor will have had 10 days to clear his head and tweak his delivery when he faces the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

“I’ve worked in the bullpen on a couple mechanical things,” Minor said. “Other than that, I think it’s more in my head. Just going after hitters and making better pitches.”

The pitches Minor has been making have been smacked often and far.

He has a 7.43 ERA in his past 10 starts. Opponents are hitting .357 and he has allowed 12 homers in 54 innings.

“I have struggled a little bit lately because I feel like I’ve been trying to place them a little bit more instead of throwing,” Minor said of his pitches. “I think if I just take care of that then I can turn things around.”

The Braves sure hope so. He is 4-7 with a 5.42 ERA after going 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA last season.

Minor, though, had urinary tract surgery over the winter and missed most of spring training with shoulder tendonitis. He missed the first month of the season and has never really caught up.

Unfortunately for the Braves, he is running out of time.

RECORD: 60-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 9-9, 4.57 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 4-7, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran lost his third straight start, giving up nine hits and five runs over 7 1/3 innings against the Dodgers on Monday. He struck out five and walked two while falling to 10-9 and seeing his ERA jump to 3.06. Teheran did pick off two runners, though, to give him four for the season. He led all major league pitchers with eight pickoffs last year.

--1B Freddie Freeman was 2-for-3 with a double and walk against the Dodgers on Monday as he continued his hot hitting. He has a .556 average during a five-game hitting streak, going 10-for-18. Freeman has a homer and four RBIs during the streak, and his on-base percentage is .619 thanks to three walks.

--RHP Mike Minor hopes to get back on track as he faces the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night after being skipped a start to work on his mechanics and psyche. He has a 7.43 ERA over his past 10 outings, allowing at least 10 hits four times. Minor, 4-7 with a 5.42 ERA overall, has faced the Dodges five times in his career, going 1-1 with a 2.32 ERA.

--SS Andrelton Simmons took batting practice, fielded ground balls and ran in the outfield on Monday as he prepared to return to the lineup. “He’s getting close,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “If it’s not (Tuesday), it will be Wednesday.” Simmons sprained his left ankle last Tuesday in Seattle and the Braves have been playing a man short rather than put the Gold Glove winner on the disabled list.

--2B Tommy La Stella had to leave Monday’s game after suffering a cramp in his upper right hamstring going after a ground single by the Dodgers’ Carl Crawford in the second inning, but is expected to be able to return to the lineup Tuesday. La Stella, who bounced out in the first inning, leads National League rookies with a .365 on-base percentage and ranks second with a .284 batting average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We haven’t been able to keep the line moving the last couple of weeks. We’ve got to score runs.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, of the Braves’ struggling offense.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sprained left ankle) left the Aug. 5 game, and he did not play Aug. 6-10. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

