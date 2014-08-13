Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves hoped to have shortstop Andrelton Simmons back in the lineup Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It didn’t happen.

“He came out today and it was a little bit sore,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Simmons’ sprained left ankle.

Now the target date for the Gold Glove winner’s return is Wednesday night for the third game of the four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Turner Field.

The Braves, who have played a man short for a full week, need Simmons back in the lineup.

The infield defense is shaky in his absence, and the Braves can’t afford to give the opposition extra opportunities with both their offense and pitching having more downs than ups recently.

Simmons, who is batting .249, sprained his ankle accidentally stepping on the third base bag in Seattle on Aug. 5. The Braves’ training staff is trying to get him healthy as fast as possible.

“Our medical team wanted to give him another day,” said Gonzalez, who at least had Simmons available off the bench if necessary for the first time Tuesday.

Emilio Bonifacio and Ramiro Pena are filling in at shortstop for Simmons, each starting three games. Bonificio went 0-for-4 and committed an error Tuesday in the Braves’ 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-59

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 13-5, 3.21 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 11-6, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor, who previous turn in the rotation was skipped so he could work on his mechanics and psyche, seemed recharged despite falling to 4-8 with a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. He worked 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits. Minor struck out seven and walked one. He posted a 7.43 ERA over his previous 10 outings, allowing opponents to hit .343 with 12 homers in that span.

--RHP Ervin Santana, who leads the Braves in victories, takes a four-game winning streak to the mound against the Dodgers on Wednesday night. He is 11-6 with a 3.69 ERA on the season and has lost just one of his past seven decisions. Santana hasn’t faced the Dodgers this season, but he was 4-4 with a 3.27 ERA in eight interleague games against them while in the American League.

--CF B.J. Upton hit his ninth homer and drew a walk Tuesday, but he struck out his other two at-bats to increase his National League-worst total to 148. The homer was his sixth against Dodgers RHP Dan Haren -- double his next-best total against any other pitcher.

--SS Andrelton Simmons remained out of the lineup Tuesday for the sixth game because of a sprained left ankle, but he is expected to play Wednesday. “He came out today, and it was a little bit sore,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Simmons sprained his ankle in Seattle on Aug. 5, and the Braves have been playing a man short rather than put the Gold Glove winner on the disabled list.

--RHP Shae Simmons threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday without issue, and he may be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week. The rookie reliever went on the disabled list July 29 due to a right shoulder strain. Simmons is 1-2 with a save and 2.91 ERA in 26 appearances for Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We keep working and we’re not getting results. It stinks to keep saying that, but we can’t figure it out right now.” -- 3B Chris Johnson, after the Braves’ 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sprained left ankle) left the Aug. 5 game, and he did not play Aug. 6-12. He is expected to play Aug. 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue, and may be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment during the week of Aug. 18-24.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio