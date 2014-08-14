Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Several Atlanta Braves players were surprised when the Freddie Garcia was released near the end of spring training and Aaron Harang was signed to replace him at the end of their injury-depleted rotation.

Garcia had pitched well for the Braves at the end of last season and Harang was out of work after going 5-16 in 2013 for Seattle and the New York Mets.

No one is questioning the move now, though.

Harang, who will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday afternoon in the finale of the four-game series, is making a case for National League comeback player of year.

Despite having to wait out a rain delay of nearly four hours last Saturday, the 36-year-old right-hander gave up just a bases-empty homer over seven innings against Washington as he recorded his 18th start with two or less earned runs allowed.

Harang, who has a 3.36 ERA, would have a better record than 9-6 with a little more offensive support and better luck.

The San Diego native is 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA in his past nine starts -- the last five of which have ended in no-decisions.

Harang gives up baserunners, has shown by his 151 hits and 56 walks allowed in 149 1/3 innings over 24 starts. Most, though, don’t end up crossing the plate.

“I’ve kind of enjoyed watching him maneuver through a lineup, because he doesn’t give in,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He knows what he wants to do and also he has command of his pitches, which is probably up and foremost the most important thing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 6-8, 3.83 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 9-6, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana struck out nine over six innings and won his fifth straight decision, beating the Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday night. Santana (12-6) allowed eight hits and walked two, one intentionally. He has won each of his last six starts at home, and has a 2.66 ERA overall since July 4.

--SS Andrelton Simmons returned to the lineup on Wednesday after missing six games with a sprained left ankle, and had two RBIs thanks to a groundout and flare single in four at-bats. He was also the middle man on the game-ending double play. The Braves had played a man short for a week rather than put the Gold Glove winner on the disabled list.

--RF Jason Heyward led off for the first time since June 17 on Wednesday and was 1-for-4 with a run scored against the Dodgers. He is batting .333 (13-for-39) since returning to the lineup Aug. 2 after missing four games with soreness in his lower back.

--RHP Aaron Harang, who faces the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon in the series finale at Atlanta, has gone nine starts without a loss. He is 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA over the stretch, getting a no-decision in each of his past five outings. Harang has allowed two earned runs or less in 18 of his 24 starts. He is 4-6 with a 4.40 ERA in 12 career starts against the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You would have thought we won Game 7 (of the World Series).” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after his team ended a seven-game losing streak to the Dodgers with a 3-2 win Wednesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue, and may be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment during the week of Aug. 18-24.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio