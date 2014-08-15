Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The move of Jason Heyward to the leadoff spot gave the Atlanta Braves a late boost last season. Will it happen again?

In an attempt to rekindle some of that magic, manager Fredi Gonzalez has Heyward batting first again in a lineup that has struggled for any consistency all year.

“We’ll try it for a while and hopefully it will give us a spark,” Gonzalez said.

Heyward batted .322 with a .403 on-base percentage in 30 games as a leadoff hitter last year.

The right fielder didn’t match that early this year, hitting .254 with a .334 on-base percentage in 68 games before Gonzalez decided to move him down in the order.

B.J. Upton, though, hardly dazzled in the role and neither did anyone else.

Braves leadoff hitters batted .205 with a .266 on-base percentage in 51 games before Heyward returned to the role Wednesday for the first time since June 17.

“He might add some energy up there and get us going a little bit,” Gonzalez said. “I talked to Jason about it and he was great. He’s a pro. He’ll do whatever it takes for us to win. He brings it every night.”

Heyward was 1-for-4 with a run scored as the Braves defeated the Dodgers 3-2 in his first game back at leadoff, then went 2-for-4 with a walk and stolen base in Thursday’s 6-4 loss.

He is batting .348 (15-for-43) since returning to the lineup Aug. 2 after missing four games with soreness in his lower back.

“Jason leading off, I like that,” Gonzalez said.

RECORD: 61-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-4, 5.90 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 8-9, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Freddie Freeman was 7-for-14 in the series against the Dodgers to finishing the homestand 12-for-25. He was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk Thursday, his only out coming when center fielder Yasiel Puig crashed into the fence making a catch. In his past 11 games, Freeman is 19-for-43 with seven extra-base hits and five RBIs. He has 34 doubles, a career high for a season.

--LF Justin Upton had to leave the game Thursday against the Dodgers after a two-run double in the eighth inning and is listed as day-to-day with a mild strain of his left hamstring. He also drew two walks in the game and is batting .281 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs -- both team bests.

--RHP Aaron Harang was 4-0 with a 2.55 ERA in his previous nine starts before lasting just 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday. He allowed seven hits and five runs while falling to 9-7 with a 3.51 ERA. It was just the seventh time in 25 starts that he had allowed more than two earned runs in a game. Harang walked three and struck out three in his shortest start of the season.

--LHP Alex Wood faces Oakland on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series after setting career highs with 12 strikeouts and 124 pitches on Sunday against Washington. He went 7 1/3 innings in the 3-1 victory, allowing five hits and walking three. Wood, 8-9 with a 3.08 ERA, has a 2.60 ERA in nine starts since returning to the rotation, but is just 3-3 in that stretch.

--LHP Luis Avilan, who pitched in 47 games earlier this season, was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and was charged with a ninth-inning run on two hits while getting two outs. He was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in nine relief appearances for Gwinnett, but had been more effective recently. Avilan was 3-1 with a 4.85 ERA and seven holds before his demotion on July 19. He appeared in 75 games for the Braves last year and was 5-0 with a 1.52 ERA.

--RHP Juan Jaime was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He had appeared in five games since being recalled on July 29, allowing four hits and a run over four innings while striking out six and walking four. Jaime also made four relief appearances during June and has a 2.25 ERA overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every pitch I threw came back to the middle of the plate.” -- Braves RHP Aaron Harang after a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue, and may be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment during the week of Aug. 18-24.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio