Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- One of the more encouraging bits of news for the Atlanta Braves came in a loss, not a win.

Mike Minor finally resembled the old Mike Minor -- at least some.

“I can’t wait until his next start.” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

That will come Sunday night when Minor faces the Oakland Athletics at Turner Field.

Pitching for the first time in 10 days after being skipped a turn because of his ineffectiveness, the left-hander limited the Los Angeles Dodgers to three runs and eight hits while striking out seven and walking one in a 4-2 loss on Tuesday.

That Minor was better was obvious. He had posted a 7.43 ERA in his previous 10 outings and opponents batted over .300 with 12 homers during the stretch.

“He pounded the strike zone with his fastball and threw a couple nice breaking pitches off that,” Gonzalez said of Minor. “That was a really good outing, a solid outing.”

Minor, who is 4-8 with a 5.33 ERA, was equally encouraged.

“I feel like I’ve turned the corner a little bit,” Minor said afterward. “I changed some things mechanically and I felt like my stuff was breaking better. I was more on the corner of the plate and not the middle.”

Asked what he was the most pleased with, Minor said was glad to respond.

“Probably my off-speed and being able to throw it with two-plane break rather than (just) side-to-side movement,” he said. “I threw some good ones and I threw some good curveballs, even though some of them got hit. But it was encouraging.”

Minor was 13-9 last season, but he had shoulder issues this spring and missed the first month of the season. Maybe he is finally catching up.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-6, 2.86 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-9, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran tries to get back on track as he faces the Athletics on Saturday night in Atlanta. He has a 5.24 ERA in his past seven starts after posting a 2.29 ERA in his first 18 outings. Teheran was rolling Monday against the Dodgers until surrendering five hits in a three-run sixth that cost him a loss. He is 10-9 with a 3.06 ERA.

--LHP Alex Wood allowed a two-run homer, but just three other hits over six innings Friday against Oakland as he improved to 9-9 with a 3.07 ERA. He set career highs with 12 strikeouts and 124 pitches on Sunday against Washington, so he was pulled after 96 pitches this time. He walked three and struck out one.

--1B Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer Friday against Oakland and is 13-for-29 during the homestand. He was 7-for-14 in the series against the Dodgers to finish the homestand 12-for-25. In his past 12 games, Freeman is 20-for-47 with eight extra-base hits and eight RBIs.

--LF Justin Upton was in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers and homered in his first at-bat. He had left Thursday’s game against the Dodgers when he suffered a mild left hamstring strain on a two-run double in the eighth inning. He is batting .281 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs -- both team bests.

--INF Phil Gosselin started at shortstop in place of Andrelton Simmons (tooth) and was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. The blast was his first in the majors and he is 6-for-21 since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was batting .344.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “April, May you think it’s a marathon. Now it’s a sprint and we have to get going.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, of the season slipping away from the Braves.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue, and may be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment during the week of Aug. 18-24.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio