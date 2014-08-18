Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Their last road trip nearly killed the Atlanta Braves’ season. Now maybe this one can give it some life again.

Atlanta, which has fallen six games behind Washington in the National League East, begin a 10-game trip Monday that will likely signal whether the team will be playing meaningful games in September.

The Braves are 1 1/2 games behind San Francisco for the last National League wild-card spot.

Atlanta plays three games in Pittsburgh, four in Cincinnati and then three in New York against the Mets before returning home to finish August with three games versus Miami.

Atlanta was 0-8 on its last trip -- the Braves’ worst since 1949 when the team was based in Boston.

Before the trip to Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle, however, the Braves had been 27-24 on the road and they are coming off a homestand that had its positive moments.

Atlanta (64-60) took two of three from the Nationals and then bounced back from losing three of four to the Dodgers by sweeping Oakland in a three-game interleague series.

“In April and May, it’s a marathon,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Now it’s a sprint.”

The road trip should indicate whether the team has a chance to make it to the finish line.

The Braves, defending NL East champs, want to avoid the wild-card game, although that may be their best possible road to the postseason.

“We can’t just win series,” third baseman Chris Johnson said. “We have to try to win every game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-60

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 12-6, 3.66 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 5-2, 2.51 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana, who faces the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series, is 7-1 with a 2.95 ERA in his past nine starts. He slumped to a 5.96 ERA over an eight-start stretch from mid-May to mid-June, but has regained the feel for his slider since. Santana is 12-6 with a 3.66 ERA overall.

--LHP Mike Minor turned in his second straight encouraging outing after returning to the rotation, allowing just four hits over seven innings in a victory over Oakland on Sunday. He gave up two homers, the 19th and 20th that he has allowed, but both came with the bases-empty. Minor (5-8) struck out seven and walked one. His turn in the rotation was skipped after he posted a 7.33 ERA over 10 starts.

--LF Justin Upton hit a two-run homer Sunday while going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. It was his fourth homer in the 10-game homestand and his 16th at Turner Field this season. He has 23 homers overall and is batting .284 with 75 RBIs.

--RF Jason Heyward was 5-for-16 with two walks and three runs scored in his first four games back at leadoff before going 0-for-4 both Saturday and Sunday. Heyward, though, has to be looking forward to the three-game series at Pittsburgh starting Monday. He is batting .359 in 11 career games at PNC Park.

--INF Phil Gosselin started all three games against Oakland as manager Fredi Gonzalez stuck with a hot bat. Gosselin, who played shortstop in the first game and second base in the final two, was 5-for-12 and hit his first major league homer on Friday. “He’s swinging the bat well,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We’ll keep riding him out a little bit and see where he goes.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To me it all starts with the pitching. We had some really good starting pitching in this series.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after a win over Oakland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio