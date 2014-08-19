Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez reinstalled Jason Heyward as the leadoff hitter last Wednesday and the Braves are 5-1 since the move.

Gonzalez does not think it is a coincidence.

“He can do a lot of stuff, and we’re a good club when he’s up there,” Gonzalez said. “Right off the get-go, the pitcher’s got to contend with a guy who can run you out of the ballpark.”

Heyward showed the kind of spark he can provide from the top of the order in Monday night’s 7-3 win over the Pirates at Pittsburgh.

Heyward led off the game with a home run on the third pitch from right-hander Vance Worley. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons made it back-to-back shots when he went deep two pitches later and that keyed a six-run first inning.

Heyward went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, making him 7-for-27 (.259) since replacing center fielder B.J. Upton at the top of the lineup. Heyward batted leadoff in each of his first 67 games this season before being dropped to the No. 5 spot in the order in mid-June when the Braves were looking for more power production in the middle of the order.

Heyward likes the responsibility of hitting at the top of the order.

“You can really set the tone,” he said. “If you have a good at-bat to start off the game or start off an inning, it can really trickle down all the way through the order.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-60

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 9-7, 3.51 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 3-9, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Evan Gattis got the night off Monday as the Braves won 7-3 at Pittsburgh, though it wasn’t a 28th birthday present from manager Fredi Gonzalez. Gattis was rested after starting all three games of Atlanta’s weekend sweep of visiting Oakland. Gerald Laird took Gattis’ place and went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

--CF B.J. Upton was not in the lineup as INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio started in his place. Upton is hitting just .114 (5-for-44) in August. Bonifacio was 1-for-3 with a walk.

--LF Justin Upton extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-5 with a run scored. He is 11-for-30 (.367) during the streak, raising his batting average to .285.

--RF Jason Heyward led off a game with a home run for the third time this season and the sixth time in his career, connecting off Pittsburgh RHP Vance Worley. Heyward was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

--RHP Ervin Santana won the first start of his 10-year career against Pittsburgh, allowing three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Santana is 6-0 with a 2.98 ERA in last seven starts and hasn’t lost since July 9 to the Mets at New York in his last outing before the All-Star break.

--1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a walk. He had been 2-for-19 with six strikeouts in his previous seven career games at PNC Park.

--RHP Shae Simmons failed to retire any of the four batters he faced while pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett on his rehab assignment against Charlotte in an International League game. Simmons, who has been out since July 27 with a right shoulder strain, was charged with four runs as he gave up two hits and two walks. In his first outing with Gwinnett on Saturday, the rookie worked one scoreless inning.

--RHP Aaron Harang (9-7, 3.51) will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh. He is 0-1 with a 3.47 ERA in his last six starts and 15-7 with a 4.19 ERA in 26 career starts against the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a carryover of the last five or six days when we’ve been playing good baseball. There are ebbs and flows of a season, and hopefully we’re on the top of one and we can ride it out a bit.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet on July 26 and will throw a bullpen session sometime during the week of July 28.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio