Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Atlanta Braves insist they are not scoreboard watching, even though it’s nearly late August.

“We’re not trying to look at anybody,” third baseman Chris Johnson said. “I think if we keep playing the way we’ve been playing, we’ll get in the playoffs, no matter where it’s at. I think if we play the way we’re capable of playing, it doesn’t matter what spot we get in, we’re going to get in. That’s how we feel.”

The Braves look like a team worthy of the postseason at the moment. They are on a five-game winning streak after routing the Pirates 11-3 on Tuesday night at Pittsburgh.

The streak has helped the Braves draw within one-half game of the San Francisco Giants for the second National League wild card.

However, manager Fredi Gonzalez says the only race that matters to him at this point is the National League East. The Braves’ chances aren’t looking so great in that one as they trail the Washington Nationals by six games.

”You want to get into the playoffs any way you can but, ideally, you’d like to avoid the one-and-down deal in the wild card game,“ said Gonzalez, whose team lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the inaugural NL wild card two years ago.”

The Nationals, though, are even hotter than the Braves. They won their eighth straight game Tuesday night when they downed the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1.

The Braves have six games remaining against the Nationals, three at Washington from Sept. 8-10 and three at Atlanta from Sept. 15-17.

“We can’t control how they play,” Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons said. “We’ve got to play the best baseball we can, and at the end of the season see where that takes us. Hopefully we win the division. That’s the goal. But you settle with whatever you get, because if they play perfect baseball and win every single game, you can’t control that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-60

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 9-9, 3.07 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 7-4, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Andrelton Simmons left with a sore left hip in the bottom of the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s 11-3 win at Pittsburgh. He is considered questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates.

--RHP Aaron Harang (10-7) ended his six-start winless streak Tuesday night in an 11-3 victory at Pittsburgh by pitching 8 1/3 innings and allowing three runs and nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Harang had not won since July 10 against the Mets at New York and the Braves had lost each of his last six starts, though he was 0-1 in that span.

--LF Justin Upton extended his hitting streak to 10 games Tuesday night as he went 2-for-4 with his 24th home run, five RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Upton is 13-for-34 (.382) during the streak, raising his batting average to .287.

--1B Freddy Freeman continued his hot hitting by going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two walks. He is hitting .457 (21-for-46) in his last 13 games, which has lifted his average to .296.

--RF Jason Heyward went 2-for-6 with a run scored and three RBIs. In his last five games against the Pirates, he is 11-for-24 (.458) with seven RBIs.

--RHP Shae Simmons will make a third rehab appearance on Wednesday for Triple-A Gwinnett then be evaluated. On the disabled list since July 27 with a right shoulder strained, Simmons did not retire any of the four batters he faced Monday night and was charged with four runs. He pitched one scoreless inning in his first outing last Saturday.

--LHP Alex Wood (9-9, 3.07) will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh in the finale of the three-game series. Wood has won his last two starts, allowing three runs in 13 1/3 innings for a 2.03 ERA. He has faced the Pirates only once, allowing one run in a two-inning relief appearance last season on June 3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was locating, getting ahead early, not deep into counts a lot. They were being really aggressive and swinging at pitches out of the zone.” -- Braves RHP Aaron Harang aftdeer a win in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sore left hip) left the Aug. 19 game at Pittsburgh in the bottom of the sixth inning and was to be evaluated Aug. 20.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. As of mid-August, he was throwing off a mound.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio