Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The first seven innings of Wednesday’s game went right according to plan. Left-hander Alex Wood held the Pirates’ offense down and the Braves’ hitters scratched out a pair of runs.

In the eighth, things got weird.

Wood walked first baseman Gaby Sanchez then gave up a double to right fielder Travis Snider, and left the game.

Jordan Walden entered and gave up a RBI groundout that scored Sanchez, but Snider was able to score on the second of two wild pitches Walden threw to second baseman Neil Walker that catcher Evan Gattis wasn’t able to corral.

“He blocked the (heck) out of the one before that,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “And the one that got away, that was a tough one.”

Then in the ninth, neither left fielder Justin Upton nor his brother, center fielder B.J. Upton, could reach a fly ball in the gap in left-center field that set the stage for Sanchez’s walk-off sacrifice fly.

Atlanta’s outfield played deep in order to prevent a run scoring from first base on a double.

“That’s what the spray chart said to do,” Justin Upton said. “B.J.’s playing in the gap. I‘m playing straight-up, and that was a huge gap there. We covered some ground -- we just couldn’t get there.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 11-9, 3.06 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 0-0, 16.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton finished 1-for-3 with a RBI single in the first inning that extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Upton is batting .378 (14-for-37) with four home runs and 15 RBIs in those 11 games.

--LHP Alex Wood made one of his better starts of the season Wednesday but was charged with two runs in the eighth after he put men on second and third then was removed before he could get an out. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for Wood, and he has allowed just seven earned runs in his last 33 1/3 innings (1.89 ERA).

--1B Freddie Freeman finished 1-for-3 with an intentional walk after he had two hits in each of the previous two games of the series in Pittsburgh. Freeman has been one of August’s hottest hitters with a .391 batting average.

--RF Jason Heyward went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored both of his team’s runs Wednesday night. Heyward went 6-for-13 (.462) in Pittsburgh and scored four runs over the series’ three games. He’s hitting .323 in August.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “There’s not really much positive about it. One minute, you’re carving them up, going along nice, and then all of a sudden you get back out there for the eighth and you walk a guy and hang a breaking ball and it’s a whole new ballgame.” -- Braves LHP Alex Wood after a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. As of mid-August, he was throwing off a mound.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio