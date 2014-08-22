Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- While they won’t get much sympathy from the Cincinnati Reds, this weekend’s opponents who lead the major leagues with 31 one-run losses, the Atlanta Braves must wonder how different their National League East standing would be if they’d won a few of their 20 one-run defeats.

The Braves are 21-20 in games decided by one run this season, including a tough 3-2 loss on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh when they relinquished a late 2-0 lead. But they responded to that defeat with a dominating performance on Thursday night in an 8-0 win in the opener of a four-game series at Cincinnati.

In each of those close losses, the Braves could point to one or two fundamental mistakes that contributed to the defeat. They are the kind of games you wish you had back, especially with the Washington Nationals riding a 10-game winning streak in which they seemingly can do nothing wrong. Among the Nats’ 10 wins in the streak, seven were by one run.

On Thursday night, manager Fredi Gonzalez’s biggest worry was keeping starting pitcher Julio Teheran fresh and loose during a couple lengthy innings, most notably a five-run third.

“These for me are worse than the one-run games,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not as easy as a guy picking up the paper tomorrow morning and see that the Braves won 8-0. There’s a lot of decision making that goes into it. Like how long do you stick with your starter.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 5-8, 5.16 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 4-3, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran was in command throughout his outing Thursday. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing four hits with no walks and three strikeouts, to notch his first win against the Cincinnati Reds in his third career start against them. It was his 21st quality start this season.

--LHP Alex Wood is remaining positive despite his 9-9 record, which by all rights should be much better. Wood has posted a 3.05 ERA in 29 appearances including 18 starts, but he endured yet another hard-luck loss Wednesday when he left leading 2-0 in the eighth with two runners aboard, only to see the Pirates rally for a 3-2 win. His run support of 2.94 per game is second-fewest in the major leagues.

--SS Andrelton Simmons belted his seventh homer in the second inning on Thursday. He did so in typical fashion, launching a 75-mph breaking ball out to left field. It was a 1-2 pitch to Simmons who ranks as the second-toughest National League player to strike out at one K per 10.53 plate appearances. It was his seventh homer this season.

--LF Justin Upton extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning single Thursday. Upton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. “He’s taking advantage of situations,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “He came up with a runner on third and had a productive out and got a sac fly. He’s keeping within himself. That’s a good sign.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was tough to pitch today. We had some long innings, put some big numbers up, had some quality plate appearances. We kept the line moving. Julio (Teheran) kept his concentration. He was sitting on the bench a long time.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after an 8-0 win over Cincinnati on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. As of mid-August, he was throwing off a mound.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio