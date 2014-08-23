Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez is praising left fielder Justin Upton’s approach during his current 13-game hitting streak. But what’s impressed Gonzalez most is Upton’s willingness to alter his approach according to the situation.

The most recent example was in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game when the Braves had runners on second and third with one out. Rather than expand the zone or overswing, Upton lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to put Atlanta ahead 8-0. It was Upton’s 84th RBI which ranks second in the National League behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton.

“I won’t say he’s maturing, he’s got six years in the big leagues,” said Gonzalez. “He’s a special guy, a very talented kid. It’s nice to have him hitting behind Freddie (Freeman).”

Gonzalez said he’s spoken to Upton about what it takes to become a perennial 100-RBI guy. He uses Manny Ramirez and Miguel Cabrera as examples. Ramirez drove in 100 or more runs 12 times, Cabrera 10.

Upton entered Friday’s game batting .290 with 24 homers and 84 RBI, four shy of his career high for RBIs. Upton went 3-for-6 on Friday with a triple and two-run homer to extend his streak.

“Those guys that drive in 100, 110 runs every year, they’re not all game-winning RBIs,” Gonzalez said. “If you have the mindset that you’re going to put the ball in play and get one (run) in, if they make a mistake I may run it out of the park and get three, not swing and miss and get zero. He’s thinking maybe this is the way you do it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 13-6, 3.71 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 9-11, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shae Simmons is receiving treatment in Atlanta for his ailing right shoulder which flared up again Wednesday causing him to miss his third rehab start. Simmons has not resumed throwing. It was thought that Simmons, who is 1-2 with a 2.91 ERA in 26 appearances and 23 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings, was close to rejoining the Braves bullpen.

--LF Justin Upton garnered more praise from Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez on Friday. Upton extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a third-inning single. His 84 RBI ranked second in the National league. Gonzalez believes Upton has the proper approach to become a 100-RBI guy. “If you have the mindset that you’re going to put the ball in play and get one (run) in, if they make a mistake I may run it out of the park and get three, not swing and miss and get zero,” Gonzalez said. “He’s thinking maybe this is the way you do it.”

--RHP Mike Minor held the Reds hitless for 7 2/3 innings on Friday night before center fielder Billy Hamilton’s RBI single tied the score 1-1, ending the no-hitter, shutout, and Minor’s bid for his sixth victory. Minor walked four, including shortstop Zack Cozart who scored the tying run in the eighth. It was Minor’s third consecutive quality as he continues to put his poor start behind him. “You can see the confidence,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez of Minor. “His command was outstanding. His stuff was electric. There’s definitely been significant progress from where he was three weeks ago.”

--3B Chris Johnson went 2-for-6 on Friday for his fifth multi-hit game in August and third in the past seven games. He stole his fourth base and made a couple of nifty defensive plays in the Braves’ 3-1 12-inning win at Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We could’ve been playing all night, or we could’ve lost. Justin came up big for us.” -- Braves LHP Mike Minor on OF Justin Upton, who hit the game-winning homer in the 12th inning vs. the Reds on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. As of mid-August, he was throwing off a mound.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio