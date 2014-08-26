Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Atlanta Braves need veteran right-hander Aaron Harang to pitch well for them down the stretch to keep pace in the National League wild-card race.

On Sunday, Harang was facing his former team for the fifth time in his career. Coming in, Harang was 3-0 against Cincinnati, where he pitched for eight seasons.

An elevated pitch count and a three-run fourth inning proved to be his undoing. He gave up four earned runs on eight hits over 111 pitches in 5 1/3 innings. It was his fifth start this season of fewer than six innings.

But it was a fundamental error that had Harang frustrated following Sunday’s game. In the fourth inning, he failed to cover first base on a grounder fielded behind first base by Jason Heyward. The ball nearly went foul, which caused Harang to hesitate. The blunder sparked a 3-run inning for Cincinnati.

“Something as small as covering first base, which I’ve done thousands of times in my career,” Harang said. “The one time I don’t do it, the inning unravels. If I cover first, the next guy flies out to right field and the inning’s over.”

Harang is 13-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 27 starts. The 13-year veteran has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his past three starts. His veteran presence could be key for the Braves down the stretch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 9-9, 3.05 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 4-6, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Andrelton Simmons was given a day off Sunday. Coupled with an off-day Monday, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez had an opportunity to give Simmons a spell heading into the stretch run. Simmons is beginning to heat up at the plate with a 3-game hitting streak in which he’s batting 267 with a homer.

--RHP Aaron Harang was 3-0 against the Reds who he pitched eight seasons with entering Sunday’s game. But an elevated pitch-count and one big inning was his undoing. Harang gave up four earned runs on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He needed 111 pitches to get through 5 1/3 innings.

--C Evan Gattis doubled and homered on Sunday to become just the second Braves catcher to hit 20 homers as a rookie, joining Earl Williams (1971). It was his second homer of the road trip. Gattis went 2-for-3 with a double, homer, RBI and two runs on Sunday.

--RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to six games on Sunday by going 2-for-4 with a walk and RBI. His RBI single in the ninth helped spark a late rally in the Braves’ 5-3 loss at Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Something as small as covering first base, which I’ve done thousands of times in my career. The one time I don’t do it, the inning unravels. If I cover first, the next guy flies out to right field and the inning’s over.” -- Braves RHP Aaron Harang, on his costly mistake in a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. As of mid-August, he was throwing off a mound.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio