Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The 2012 Atlanta Braves were the first team victimized by the addition of second wild card and the subsequent randomness of a single game determining which team advances and which stays home.

However, two years after a 94-win Braves squad was eliminated by the 88-win St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game, the second wild card and the lure of a winner-take-all play-in game is the only thing keeping Atlanta’s postseason hopes alive.

The Braves snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday with a 3-2 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. Atlanta’s win, coupled with the Washington Nationals’ 8-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, pulled the Braves within 6 1/2 games of the Nationals in the National League East.

That is the biggest deficit facing any second-place team, and the Nationals’ red-hot play in the second half -- Washington is an NL-best 24-15 since the All-Star break -- indicates the long and unlikely road ahead of the Braves in the division.

Meanwhile,, the Braves remain only 1 1/2 games behind the San Francisco Giants in the race for the second wild card.

“I think the wild card and the second wild-card team ... it’s great not only for the teams that are in it, but also the fans,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzalez said he doesn’t discuss the wild-card race with Braves players, but he figures they are well aware of their place in the standings.

“I don’t bring it to their attention or anything like that.” Gonzalez said. “But shoot, it’s there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 5-8, 4.90 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 7-9, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor will look to build off his best start of the season when he takes the mound for the Braves on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Minor threw 7 2/3 no-hit innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Friday but was saddled with a hard-luck no-decision when he gave up his lone hit -- an RBI single -- to Billy Hamilton, the final batter he faced in the Braves’ 3-1, 12-inning win. That game was the first time in 20 starts this year that Minor pitched beyond the seventh inning. Minor is 4-2 with a 4.86 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets. He last opposed the Mets on July 7, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up two runs over seven innings in the Braves’ 4-3, 11-inning loss.

--RF Jason Heyward hit a leadoff homer against a familiar foe Wednesday night when he jump-started the Braves’ 3-2 win over the Mets by hitting the third pitch from Mets RHP Zack Wheeler into the left field seats. It was Heyward’s seventh career leadoff homer, his fourth this season, two of those against Wheeler. Heyward is hitting .270 with 11 homers and 53 RBI in 125 games this season.

--LF Justin Upton remained on an RBI tear Wednesday night, when he had a run-scoring groundout in the third inning of the Braves’ 3-2 win over the Mets. Upton has 22 RBIs in his past 17 games and now has 88 RBIs this season, which places him third in the National League. He is hitting .289 with 25 homers.

--RHP Julio Teheran won his third consecutive start Wednesday night, when he allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 innings as the Braves edged the Mets 3-2. Teheran has allowed just three runs over 18 1/3 innings during the winning streak. He is 13-9 overall this season with a 2.90 ERA in 28 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve seen it, so we kind of get accustomed to him a little bit sometimes. But when he goes out and makes one of those plays, you just don’t know what to tell him other than, ‘Great going.'” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on SS Andrelton Simmons, who made a stunning backhand play and throw to retire Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud and preserve a one-run lead in the eighth inning of the Braves’ 3-2 win over the New York Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was scheduled to visit to Dr. James Andrews, who performed both of his Tommy John surgeries.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio