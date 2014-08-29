Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez figured the news might be bad for Jonny Venters when the left-handed pitcher went to visit Dr. James Andrews this week.

Still, the official news Thursday that Venters has torn the UCL in his left elbow for a third time -- and will likely need a third Tommy John surgery if he wants to pitch again -- left Gonzalez shaken.

“I feel for the young man,” Gonzalez said before the Braves’ 6-1 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. “I called and left a message. I‘m sure we’ll see him on the homestand (which begins Friday) and see what his decision is in the next couple days.”

Venters previously underwent Tommy John surgeries to fix his UCL in October 2005 and May 2013. He missed the 2006 season while recovering from the first procedure and battled left elbow problems throughout the 2008 season.

This recovery was even more laborious, which is why Gonzalez feared the worst.

“We couldn’t get him (over) the hump -- that’s what (trainer) Bubba (Porter) said, there’s got to be something,” Gonzalez said.

“We didn’t ramp him up much. It was playing catch and throwing some sides. He was probably at 50, 60, 70 percent.”

Venters will be facing some long odds if he undergoes a third Tommy John surgery and embarks upon another comeback. Jason Isringhausen and Jose Rijo are believed to be the only pitchers to appear in the majors following a third Tommy John operation.

“You hate for players to get hurt,” Gonzalez said. “And he’s a young guy. He’s not even 30 years old. In the middle of (his) career.”

Venters last pitched for the Braves on Oct. 5, 2012, when he appeared in the National League wild card game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched in an NL-high 85 games in 2011, when he struck out 96 batters in 88 innings, earned five saves and made the All-Star team.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-64

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-9, 3.82 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 13-7, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana will look for his fourth win of August when he takes the mound for the Braves on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Turner Field. Santana absorbed a tough-luck loss last Saturday, when his three-start winning streak ended after he allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven innings as the Braves fell to the Cincinnati Reds 1-0. It was the third time in five starts this month that Santana has allowed two runs or less. Santana is 2-2 with a 4.64 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins, including 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA in three starts this season. He last opposed the Marlins on July 23, when he earned the win after allowing one run over 7 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 6-1 victory.

--LHP Jonny Venters received the bad news the Braves had been fearing Thursday, when he was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow. It is the third tear for Venters, who underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2005 and May 2013. He has been battling soreness in the elbow throughout the rehab process this season and manager Fredi Gonzalez said Thursday the Braves suspected something was wrong because Venters was feeling discomfort while just playing catch or throwing on the side. Venters, 29, last pitched on Oct. 5, 2012 in the National League wild card game.

--LHP Mike Minor continued his second half resurgence Thursday night, when he tossed seven-plus innings of one-run ball and fueled two run-scoring innings for the Braves in a 6-1 win over the Mets. Minor, who carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his previous start against Cincinnati on Aug. 22, retired the first 12 batters he faced Thursday. He ended up allowing four hits -- including two to the last two batters he faced in the eighth -- and walked none while striking out five. He is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA in his last four starts, a stretch in which he’s improved his record to 6-8 while lowering his overall ERA from 5.42 to 4.70. Minor also chipped in at the plate on Thursday, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the second and a double that started a two-run eighth inning.

--OF Emilio Bonifacio had his best game in a Braves uniform on Thursday, when he went 4-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in the Braves’ 6-1 win over the Mets. It was the fifth time this season Bonifacio has collected at least four hits in a game but the first time since July 29, when he was playing for the Chicago Cubs. The two RBI were also the first for Bonifacio as a member of the Braves. Bonifacio, whom the Braves acquired on July 31, is hitting .300 with five stolen bases in 60 at-bats for the Braves and .283 with two homers, 20 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 336 at-bats overall this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “At one point in the game, he was everything. He was not only pitching well, he was our offense for six innings.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez on LHP Mike Minor, who tossed seven-plus innings of one-run ball and fueled two run-scoring innings in a 6-1 win over the Mets on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio