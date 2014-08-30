Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Freddie Freeman’s batting average and run production are down this season, but that’s mainly just because of his lack of success against one team.

The Atlanta Braves first baseman is batting .055 (3-for-54) against the Miami Marlins and .317 (146-for-461) vs. everyone else.

Now that’s hard to figure.

Freeman went hitless in his first 29 at-bats against the Marlins and hasn’t been able to break out of his season-long slump against them. He struck out three times Friday in the Braves’ 5-2 victory and has fanned a stunning 20 times against Miami.

Freeman, who signed an eight-year, $90-million contract extension this spring, has already tied his career high with 58 extra-base hits and is batting .289 overall with 17 homers and 69 RBIs in 135 games.

The left-handed hitter obviously won’t come close to matching the 109 RBIs he had in 2013, but that is partly because of the lack of runners getting on base ahead of the No. 3 hitter.

Freeman, who hit .319 last season, started every game this year and has already bettered his career high for doubles with 37.

Freeman, who turns 25 on Sept. 12, was unhappy when put on the disabled list because of mild oblique strain last April and has played all except two innings this season.

“I take a lot of pride in playing every game,” he said.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez doesn’t have any plans to give Freeman rest. With the Braves desperately fighting for a playoff spot, he can’t really afford it.

If Freeman did get a day off, though, a game against the Marlins would certainly be a good candidate.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-64

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jared Cosart, 11-8, 3.98 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 10-8, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Justin Upton was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and RBI single against the Marlins on Friday as he continued a late push for Most Valuable Player consideration in the National League. He has 26 homers and a career-high 91 RBIs to go with a .288 average. Seven of the homers and 28 of the RBIs have come in 25 games during August.

--RHP Ervin Santana walked three consecutive batters in the first inning, but got out of the jam and allowed just one run over six innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Friday. He hasn’t lost at home since June, posting a 6-0 record in seven starts at Turner Field during July and August. Santana allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked just one batter after the first inning while lowering his ERA to 3.53.

--RHP Aaron Harang, who faces the Marlins on Saturday, struggled in two of his past three starts. He gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Dodgers on Aug. 14, then four runs in 5 1/3 innings at Cincinnati last Sunday. In between, though, the veteran worked into the ninth inning during a victory at Pittsburgh and has been a pleasant surprise with a 10-8 record and 3.60 ERA. Harang is 0-1 with a 5.18 ERA in four career games against the Marlins.

--CF B.J. Upton was out of the lineup Friday for the fourth time in the Braves’ past seven games. He is batting a National League-worst .115 (7-for-61) in August. The only Atlanta player to hit worse than that with at least 60 at-bats in a month was catcher-turned broadcaster Bob Uecker, who hit .114 in June, 1967.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s getting some great at-bats. You’re seeing those hot streaks (of his) going longer and longer. He’s maturing as a hitter.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez on LF Justin Upton, who was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and RBI single against the Marlins in a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio