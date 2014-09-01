Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- If the Braves are going to make a run at the playoffs, they’ll likely do it with right fielder Jason Heyward hitting in the leadoff spot.

Although he isn’t the prototypical leadoff hitter, the numbers support his abilities in that spot. Since July 27, 2013, when Heyward was first moved into the leadoff spot for an extended time, the Braves are 70-45.

Heyward went 0-for-4 on Sunday in Atlanta’s 1-0 win over Miami, but hit the ball hard twice, one of them a line drive that pitcher Nathan Eovaldi grabbed in self-defense. Heyward hit .454 (5-for-11) in the three-game series against the Marlins.

He’ll take a .273 batting average into the three-game series with Philadelphia that opens Monday at Turner Field.

“We’re playing for something,” Heyward said. “Personally I’d like to play farther into October. I know injuries happen and trades happen, but as a group we’re trying to do the best we can, have fun and keep picking each other up.”

Heyward has been very hot since July 8. He’s had 19 multi-hit games and has hit .348 during that span.

“I‘m just trying to adjust to how I get pitched,” Heyward said. “Different teams are going to pitch you different, so you’ve got to be able to make adjustments.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 7-6, 2.59 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 13-9, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (13-9, 2.90) has won his last three starts and beat the Mets on Aug. 27 when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Teheran is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this year, including a 4-2 win on June 27 in Philadelphia. Teheran is 3-2 with a 2.95 ERA in seven career appearances against the Phils.

--LHP Alex Wood (10-10) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in pitching eight scoreless innings against the Marlins on Sunday. Wood allowed five hits and hit double-digit strikeouts for the third time.

--C Evan Gattis hit his 21st homer of the season, matching the total from his rookie season. Gattis has 42 homers over the last two seasons, matching Cleveland’s Carlos Santana for the most in the majors by a primary catcher. Gattis has 42 homers in 698 at-bats.

--INF Phil Gosselin got a start at third base on Sunday and recorded a career-best three hits. Gosselin, who has also played second base and shortstop, has 19 hits this season. He’s had a hit in each game in which he’s had at least two at-bats (17-for-44, .386).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s up there, because we’re in the playoff hunt. It definitely was a big win for us.” -- LHP Alex Wood, of the importance of Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio