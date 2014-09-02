Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Four players joined the Atlanta Braves on Monday, but the most significant addition won’t come until Tuesday.

Catcher Christian Bethancourt, who got to avoid watching the Braves get no-hit, stayed with Triple-A Gwinnett for a final game while relievers Juan Jaime and Chasen Shreve joined the Braves along with outfielders Jose Constanza and Joey Terdoslavich.

Bethancourt started 13 games for Atlanta at midseason while Evan Gattis was on the disabled list and showed he was major-league ready.

Defense has always been the calling card for the native of Panama, but he also now swings a decent bat.

Bethancourt, who turns 23 on Tuesday, finished strong to hit .283 with eight homers and 48 RBIs in 92 games for Gwinnett.

After a short stint on the disabled list after being hit on the back of the left hand by a foul tip, the right-handed batter was 13-for-30 with a homer and five RBIs in seven games.

With Bethancourt ready for the majors, the Braves will face an interesting situation in the offseason. Gattis is sure to draw interest from other teams, especially those in the American League, where he would be an ideal designated hitter.

For now, Bethancourt is expected to share duties with Gattis and Gerald Laird in September.

The Braves bench will also benefit from the addition of Constanza, who has speed, and Terdoslavich, a switch-hitter with power.

Shreve gives the bullpen a third lefty and Jaime has a power arm. Both were up with the Braves earlier this year.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 7-11, 4.97 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 6-8, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jason Heyward had a career-high three stolen bases on Monday although the Braves were no-hit by the Phillies. He swiped second and third after a walk in the first inning, then stole second again in the third after another walk. Heyward finished 0-for-2 with a strikeout, dropping his average to 272.

--LHP Mike Minor, who faces the Phillies on Tuesday, has a 2.22 ERA in four outings since being skipped in the rotation during early August to get back on track. He replaced his inconsistent changeup with a more effective sinker and is 2-1 with four straight quality starts. Minor, 6-8 with a 4.70 ERA, is 0-2 with a 2.77 ERA against the Phillies this year and 2-4 with a 3.59 ERA for his career.

--OF Jose Constanza, who hit .278 with 12 stolen bases over 100 games in 2011-13, was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday when rosters expanded and flew out leading off the ninth inning as the Braves were no-hit by the Phillies. He had spent all this season in the minors, batting .293 with 30 steals. Constanza, who turned 31 on Monday, hit .303 in 42 games with the Braves in 2011.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich, who finished the 2013 season with the Braves, was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday when rosters expanded and grounded out as a pinch hitter. He played in 136 games with Gwinnett this year, batting .256 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs. Terdoslavich, 25, had hit .318 with 18 homers and 58 RBIs over 85 games with Gwinnett in 2013.

--RHP Juan Jaime, who had a 2.25 ERA in nine games for the Braves earlier this year, was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett when rosters could expand on Monday and allowed two runs in the ninth inning. He had 18 saves in 19 opportunities for Gwinnett, posting a 1-0 record and a 3.51 ERA. Jaime, 27, had 63 strikeouts in 41 innings while holding opponents to a .181 average.

--LHP Chasen Shreve pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts Monday against the Phillies after being recalled when rosters could expand. He was 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA and one save in 10 games with Triple-A Gwinnett. Shreve, 24, posted a 1.80 ERA in five games with the Braves during July after starting the season with Double-A Mississippi. He was 3-2 with a 2.48 ERA and seven saves in 42 games for Mississippi. QUOTE TO NOTE: “The game of baseball is kind of funny. You feel like you’re in a good stride and then you go through a stretch of scoring one run in 27 innings.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

1B-OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza