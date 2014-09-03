Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The lack of offense could end up keeping the Atlanta Braves out of the postseason. The team’s inconsistency at the plate has been amplified over the last four games, as the team totaled only one run.

The Braves have gone 1-3 and scored the only run on a solo homer by catcher Evan Gattis in the second inning of Saturday’s game against Miami. Before Wednesday’s game, they have gone 24 innings without a run.

“We’ve got a talent group of guys and right now we’re not getting any runs,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We’re not moving the line, not getting any runs when we have to. ... We’re not really pretty to watch right now.”

Over the last four games the Braves have averaged 4.5 hits, left an average of 7.2 runners on base, drawn 2.2 walks and struck out an average of 10 times. They are a combined 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

“Right now we’re in a funk,” Gonzalez said. “We need to go out and score some runs.”

The Braves haven’t scored five runs since Aug. 29.

“We’ve got to execute the little things,” Atlanta shortstop Andrelton Simmons said. “Whether it’s getting a bunt down, moving runners and every now and then getting that big blast.”

Atlanta entered Tuesday’s game with a .245 team batting average, 10th in the National League. The Braves had scored 540 runs and given up 495. They had hit 112 home runs, 12th in the league.

The most telling loss came Monday when four Philadelphia pitchers combined to no-hit the Braves for only the third time at Turner Field.

“It’s just another loss,” Simmons said. “That’s the way we have to look at it. It doesn’t matter if we got a million hits and lost the game, it’s just another loss.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-7, 4.03 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 13-7, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana (13-7, 3.53 ERA) has been victimized by the lack of support in his last two starts. He lost to the Reds on Aug. 18 and received a no-decision against the Marlins on Aug. 29 despite allowing only one earn run on each occasion. Over his last 10 starts, Santana is 6-2 with a 2.89 ERA. Santana is 2-1 with a 3.28 ERA this season against the Phillies and beat them 6-4 on July 18. He is 3-1 with a 2.56 ERA in five career starts against Philadelphia.

--RHP Mike Minor (6-9) gave up three runs in 7 1/3 innings Tuesday. Minor allowed seven hits, two walks and struck out five. It was the first time in four starts he allowed more than two runs.

--C Christian Bethancourt was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will serve as the team’s third catcher over the final month. Bethancourt made 13 starts for the Braves this summer when Evan Gattis was on the disabled list and hit .240. He hit .378 in his final 16 games at Gwinnett and hit .304 after the All-Star Game.

--RF Jason Heyward had two of the team’s three hits Tuesday, both doubles. Heyward has 20 multi-hit games. He has 23 doubles, 12 of them to lead off an inning. Heyward lifted his batting average to .274.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had the bases loaded with one out and didn’t get anything going. We couldn’t get the ball in play.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez after his team was shut out for the second straight game by Philadelphia on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza