Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

Atlanta Braves right-hander Shae Simmons’ season is likely over.

The rookie right-hander, who has a right shoulder strain, has yet to be cleared to throw and has not pitched since Aug. 18 while with Triple-A Gwinnett on a rehab assignment. The 23-year-old reliever has been on the disabled list since July 27.

“He hasn’t even gotten back on the mound yet,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said Friday night before the Braves lost 11-3 to the Marlins at Miami. “There is no reason to push him.”

Simmons made his major league debut May 31 after being called up from Double-A Mississippi and went 1-2 with one save and a 2.91 ERA in 26 games for the Braves. He had 14 saves and a 0.78 ERA in 20 games with Mississippi.

To add bullpen depth, the Braves recalled right-hander Gus Schlosser from Gwinnett on Friday and he gave up two runs in 2/3 of an inning. The 25-year-old rookie has gone 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in 11 games with the Braves this season and was 7-6 with a 4.17 ERA in 25 games, including 15 starts, for Gwinnett.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-10, 4.19 ERA) vs. Atlanta Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 10-10, 2.92)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Gus Schlosser was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to give the Braves some pitching depth. Schlosser, 25, had a 4.50 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Braves earlier this season. He went 7-6 with a 4.17 ERA in 25 games with Gwinnett.

--RHP Aaron Harang gave up 10 hits and six runs without making it out of the fourth inning against Miami on Friday. Over his past five starts, Harang is 1-4 with a 6.91 ERA and opponents have hit .350 against him.

--LHP Alex Wood is scheduled to start against Miami on Saturday. He is 10-10 with a 2.92 ERA. Over his last five starts, Wood is 3-1 and pitched at least six innings and yielded no more than three runs in any of those five starts.

--1B Freddie Freeman hit his 18th home run on Friday. It was his first home run since Aug. 15.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Teams get blown out. It’s just unfortunate it comes when we are trying to get into the playoffs.” -- Braves RF Jason Heyward after an 11-3 loss to Miami on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Justin Upton (bruised left triceps muscle) left the Sept. 2 game, and he did not play Sept. 3. He returned to the lineup Sept. 5.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza