Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Atlanta Braves begin a pivotal three-game series in the National League East on Monday when they travel to Washington to face the Nationals.

Washington leads Atlanta by seven games in the division race. After the set at Nationals Park this week, the teams square off three more times, Sept. 15-17, at Turner Field.

The Braves are scuffling of late, losing four of their last five. They scored 15 runs in their past eight games, which includes being shut out four times. Atlanta lost 4-0 Sunday at Miami, where the Marlins took two of three in a weekend series.

Atlanta begins the Washington series with left-hander Mike Minor on the mound against Nationals right-hander Doug Fister. Minor is 3-2 with a 4.64 ERA in 10 career starts against Washington.

Braves right-handers Ervin Santana and Aaron Harang will start the subsequent two games against Nationals right-handers Jordan Zimmermann and Stephen Strasburg, respectively.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 6-9, 4.65 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 12-6, 2.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Evan Gattis had opportunities to drive in runs in the fourth and sixth inning with two runners on base, but he struck out and hit a hard line out to left field to end the innings. Gattis is 0-for-5 in his career against Marlins RHP Brad Hand.

--RHP Julio Teheran reached 200 innings in a season for the first time in his career. He gave up four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings Sunday in a loss to the Marlins. Teheran is 13-11 with a 3.00 ERA in a team-high 30 starts.

--1B Freddie Freeman has a five-game hitting streak against Miami after starting the season 3-for-54 (.056) against the Marlins. He went 1-for-4 Sunday, 4-for-13 with a homer in the weekend series at Miami.

--LHP Mike Minor is scheduled to start against the Nationals on Monday. He struck out 11 and allowed two earned runs in seven innings in a no-decision at Washington on June 29. Minor is 3-2 with a 4.64 ERA in 10 career starts vs. the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(The Marlins) are a good team, in my opinion. They have good pitching and they play good defense, so I would say above average at their positions. Timely hits, man, they have guys obviously with home runs and RBIs, but they also have guys that are going to put the ball in play. They base-hit you to death sometimes.” -- Braves RF Jason Heyward, after the Marlins beat the Braves 4-0 Sunday to win the season series 10-9.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza