Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The series in Washington is like a homecoming for Phil Gosselin, 25, a second baseman for the Atlanta Braves.

He grew up near Philadelphia and he will have family and friends in the stands at Nationals Park during the series. His parents plan to attend the games on Tuesday and Wednesday and he had high school friends in the stands Monday.

And on Tuesday, he will get to see some of his former college teammates at the University of Virginia, which is about two hours southwest of Nationals Park.

Gosselin said before Monday’s game that members of the Virginia baseball team will be honored at Nationals Park on Tuesday as the Cavaliers made the College World Series earlier this year, before falling to Vanderbilt in the title game.

Gosselin made his major league debut as a defensive replacement in Atlanta against the Nationals on Aug. 16, 2013.

This year, he was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on July 26 and he hit .345 (19-for-55) in his first 15 starts.

Tommy La Stella made the start at second base on Monday against the Nationals in a 2-1 loss.

“It has been a lot of fun to be part of the playoff run in September,” Gosselin said. “I have gotten a few starts and contributed. I want to help the team win. It has been pretty good so far.”

“I feel more comfortable after being in big league spring training. I was with the team the whole spring even though I didn’t make the team,” he added. “It is definitely a little more comfortable this year.”

The other Virginia product in the series is Washington’s Ryan Zimmerman, who is on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

Tuesday will be a big game for the Braves, who fell eight games back of the Nationals with the loss on Monday.

“Our goal is to get the division but we are still in the thick of things in the wild card,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We have to win games.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 14-7, 3.61 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 10-5, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor made the start on Monday at Washington. He entered the game with an ERA of 4.65 but allowed just two runs in six innings but was tagged with the loss in the 2-1 contest. “He was outstanding again,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez. Minor saw his ERA drop to 4.58 as he threw 82 pitches, 55 for strikes. “I feel like they snuck out one of those runs in the first with a couple balls off the end of the bat, but it was good hitting on their part,” Minor said. “And then later on, I felt like I got behind a couple guys but got out of some innings, and then seventh inning started off bad, but yeah, we’re facing a pitcher that’s been dominating all year.”

--RHP Ervin Santana will start for the Braves on Tuesday in Washington. He is 1-1 in six games in his career against Washington and 1-1 this year in two games, both starts, against the Nationals.

--1B Freddie Freeman and Hunter Pence of the Giants entered play Monday as the only National League players to start every game. Freeman entered the game with an average near .500 this year against Washington and he singled down the third-base line in the first against starter Doug Fister. “He is tough. He pitches to contact,” Freeman said of Fister. Freeman had a hit in the eighth against lefty reliever Matt Thornton.

--C Evan Gattis was not with the team Monday as he was taking antibiotics for strep throat, according to manager Fredi Gonzalez. He is hitting .270 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs.

--C Gerald Laird got the start back of the plate as Evan Gattis was out with strep throat. Laird was 0-for-3 and his averaged fell to .211. He was on deck as Andrelton Simmons ended the game by fanning against Drew Storen of the Nationals.

--RF Jason Heyward batted leadoff again and he made a nice catch in foul territory on a ball hit by Ian Desmond to end the third. Heyward was 0-for-3 and is now hitting .273 but appreciates the pennant drive. “It’s my fifth year, and every year I’ve been fortunate enough to play for something coming down the stretch and this year’s no different,” he said. “Tomorrow’s another game and we have something to still play for, and that’s our responsibility and that’s the way we look at it.” Heyward was impressed with Washington starter Doug Fister, who allowed no runs and two hits in seven innings. “I felt better today against him than I have before,” Heyward said. “He still makes good pitches every night, I feel like. That’s the only way a non-velo guy is going to come out there and have success. But again, I just missed that one to right center. Justin just missed getting that one out of here, to right center. It’s a different ballgame obviously if those go, but that’s the nature of it and that’s the kind of pitcher he is.”

--RHP David Hale almost got the Braves out of the seventh inning when Anthony Rendon hit a groundball to second base. But the Braves could not turn the double play to end the inning as pinch-runner Jeff Kobernus scored to make it 2-0. “That is exactly why he is in there,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Hale, who induces a lot of grounders. Hale was not charged with a run in one inning and lowered his ERA to 2.85.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like they snuck out one of those runs in the first with a couple balls off the end of the bat, but it was good hitting on their part. And then later on, I felt like I got behind a couple guys but got out of some innings, and then seventh inning started off bad.” -- Atlanta starter Mike Minor, who was charged with two runs on seven hits Monday. He was pulled with no outs in the seventh for reliever David Hale after he gave up a leadoff single to C Wilson Ramos and a double to 2B Asdrubal Cabrera.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat) missed the game Sept. 8. He was to take antibiotics, and manager Fredi Gonzalez hopes he can play before the series ends Sept. 10.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza