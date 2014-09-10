Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Even with an off-day Thursday, Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said he will keep his starting rotation on the same schedule.

Lefty Alex Wood is slated to pitch Friday in Texas against the Rangers, with righty Julio Teheran going Saturday and lefty Mike Minor on Sunday.

“That is the plan. But we could change it,” Gonzalez said Tuesday.

The manager is keeping an eye on the innings thrown by some of his starters. And he said an extra day of rest is good for some of his young starters.

Wood has thrown 152 innings this year after he threw 77 2/3 innings last year as a rookie.

Minor tossed 139 2/3 innings this season for the Braves after going 204 2/3 last season in his second big league campaign.

The Braves lost for the sixth time in eight games on Tuesday, falling 6-4 to Washington as starter Ervin Santana gave up eight hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings.

“They were really, really aggressive on the first couple of pitches in every at-bat,” Gonzalez said of Santana. “Usually those balls, when they do that against him, he gets quick outs. But today they found the outfield grass. They put a big number up, four runs. Our bullpen did a terrific job holding them from the sixth inning on and we had some opportunities to get within one run or even tie the game there.”

Jordan Zimmermann allowed four runs (two earned) in six innings for Washington.

“We scored four runs off a pretty darn good pitcher. I feel like we always swing the bats well, we just don’t get any runs at times,” Gonzalez said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-71

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 10-10, 3.87 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 11-10, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Tommy La Stella was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to a migraine. He is hitting .257 this season. Phil Gosselin made the start at second and had a double to lead off the fourth against Jordan Zimmermann.

--2B Phil Gosselin made the start at second as 2B Tommy La Stella was a late scratch due to a migraine. Gosselin, a former University of Virginia player, got the start on a night the baseball team at Virginia was honored before the game for its College World Series appearance earlier this year. Gosselin also expected to have his parents in the stands. He is from West Chester, Pa., about three hours from the nation’s capital. Gosselin batted second in the order and was 1-for-4 as his average fell to .300.

--RHP Ervin Santana got the start for the Braves on Tuesday in Washington. He was 1-1 in six games in his career against Washington and 1-1 this year in two games, both starts, against the Nationals. “The change up is really, really good,” said Washington manager Matt Williams. “He can reach back for 96 when he wants to. He has good arm action. But his biggest pitch is his changeup.” Santana allowed six runs (five earned) in five innings and was tagged with the loss. “I was happy with my performance. It was just one bad inning, and it wasn’t that bad because I make my pitches and they still hit it, so it was one of those days,” he said.

--1B Freddie Freedman is hitting nearly .500 this season against Washington. He had a hit in the first inning for the second night in a row and finished with two more hits in the game, both off starter Jordan Zimmermann. “In our opinion we think Zimmermann is their ace, and we swung the bats really well. We hit the ball hard. We lined out a few times and we got some runs on the board,” Freeman said.

--C Evan Gattis was not with the team Tuesday as he continued to battle strep throat. He is hitting .270 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs.

--C Christian Bethancourt got the start back of the plate as C Evan Gattis was out with strep throat. He was 0-for-4 and his average fell to .259.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was happy with my performance. It was just one bad inning, and it wasn’t that bad because I make my pitches and they still hit it, so it was one of those days.” -- Braves RHP Ervin Santana after a loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Tommy La Stella (migraine) was a late scratch from the starting lineup Sept. 9.

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat) missed the game Sept. 8-9. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza