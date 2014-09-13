Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Braves shortstop Andrelton Simmons made good use of a couple of days off in Friday’s series opener at Texas. He went 2-for-4 in Friday’s 2-1 loss at Globe Life Park.

Simmons didn’t play in Wednesday’s series finale against Washington and the Braves were off Thursday. The break came at the perfect time for the seasons’ stretch run.

“Getting two days in a row, it’s good for the body, good for the mind to relax a little bit,” Simmons told MLB.com before the game. “I was trying to be too technical instead of going up there to see ball, hit ball kind of thing.”

He went into Friday in a 4-for-31 slump in September, as his average fell to .240. If Simmons can get going again, it would be big for the Braves as they try to chase down a wild card spot.

“Really hungry,” Simmons said. “This time of the season, you don’t care how you’re doing. You just want to win the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 13-11, 3.00 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, 0-0, 7.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran is 13-11 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 starts this season. He has 168 strikeouts in 201 innings. Teheran never faced the Rangers.

--1B Freddie Freeman came out of the Washington series having hit safely in all 16 games against the Nationals this season. He hit .476 (30-63) with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs.

--LHP Alex Wood has completed at least seven innings in each of his last five starts. He registered nine or more strikeouts for the second time in his last three starts and fourth time overall. He received three runs-or-less of support in each of his last five starts. Wood has seven straight quality starts.

--SS Andrelton Simmons was the only Braves player with multiple hits Friday, recording his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 31 vs. Miami. He went 2-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard to win games getting one run.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after a loss to Texas on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat) sat out Sept. 8-12. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza