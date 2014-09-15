Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Teams go through bad stretches over the course of the season ... that’s baseball.

The Atlanta Braves picked the worst time to go through one. The Braves lost for the seventh time in nine games and nine of 12 in a 10-3 loss to Texas on Sunday.

The Braves’ National League wild-card hopes are dimming each day. Atlanta fell four games back of Pittsburgh for the second wild-card berth and 2.5 back of Milwaukee.

A 10-game homestand awaits, beginning Monday against Washington, and includes four games with the Pirates.

The Braves have had trouble scoring runs of late and not having catcher Evan Gattis (strep throat) hasn’t helped.

“We’ve put ourselves up against the wall,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It happens. In April and May, you’re not too worried about (a losing skid). But second week of September, you start worrying about it. We have to step it up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 11-11, 3.56 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 14-8, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Minor (6-11, 4.74 ERA) suffered a third consecutive defeat, losing to Texas 10-3 on Sunday. Minor gave up five runs on eight hits, three walks and two hit batters in 107 pitches over 4 2/3 innings. In his last six starts before Sunday, Minor was 2-3 with a 2.63 ERA. “A lot of pitches over five innings,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He got into some deep counts, but he’s been awful good in his last five or six starts. Today was one of those where he might have left the ball out of the plate.”

--1B Freddie Freeman extended his hit streak to 10 games after going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in Atlanta’s 10-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. Freeman is hitting .351 during the streak and .336 with 16 extra-base hits and 14 RBIs in his last 39 games.

--CF Emilio Bonifacio went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Atlanta’s 10-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. On the Braves’ recently completed nine-game road trip, Bonifacio went 3-for-19. In 38 games since returning from the DL on July 22, he’s hitting .285.

--C Evan Gattis missed a sixth consecutive game after sitting out Atlanta’s 10-3 loss to Texas on Sunday. Gattis, who hasn’t played since a shutout loss to Miami on Sept. 7, is hitting .270 with 22 home runs and 52 RBIs for the recently run-strapped Braves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not playing good baseball. It’s not the way we’re used to playing. It’s a shame. We played 140-something games and the last couple of weeks we’re not playing good baseball.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after a loss to Texas on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat) sat out Sept. 8-14. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza