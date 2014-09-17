Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Braves are getting a good look at rookie Christian Bethancourt, the team’s catcher of the future.

With slugger Evan Gattis sidelined because of strep throat, Bethancourt is getting a chance to play, even though the club is in the middle of the chase for a wild-card spot.

“It’s nice to see these young guys,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We’re throwing a lot of things to Christian. Every pitch is magnified.”

The Braves got a good look at Bethancourt when Gattis was on the disabled list with a bulging thoracic disk in his back. During that stay, he was able to make 13 starts and hit .240 with three RBIs. For the season, he’s hitting .269 with seven RBIs in 21 games.

After Gattis returned to the lineup, Bethancourt went back to Triple-A Gwinnett. He wound up hitting .283 with 17 doubles, eight homers and 48 RBIs in 91 games. He hit .375 in his final 10 games.

“I‘m not surprised at all,” Gonzalez said. “Two years ago, we knew he could catch at the major league level. He’s just kept getting better and better.”

His skills at the plate have grown, too. With Brian McCann and Gattis locked into starting roles, the Braves were able to allow Bethancourt to spend two full seasons at Double-A Mississippi and a full season at Gwinnett.

“At the end, he’s going to be better off because of that,” Gonzalez said. “He was able to get so many more at-bats and play every day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-76

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonazalez, 8-10, 3.79 ERA) vs. Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 10-10, 2.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood (10-10) has firmly established himself as a member of the starting rotation. The University of Georgia graduate has had dominant stuff over the last 10 games, but has little to show for it. Wood is 3-3 with a 2.27 ERA, striking out 88 in 87 1/3 innings during that time. He beat the Nationals on Aug. 10 when he allowed one run on five hits and struck out 12.

--RHP Aaron Harang (11-11) pitched well in the loss. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight in seven innings. It was his first loss to the Nationals in four starts this season. The eight strikeouts were his second most in a seven-inning start.

--2B Phil Gosselin had two hits on Tuesday and has reached safely in 18 of his 21 starts. Over the last 25 games, he’s hitting .300 (24-for-80) after getting only three hits in his first 11 games. He has seven multi-hit games.

--1B Freddie Freeman went 0-for-4 and saw his 11-game hitting streak end. Freeman hit .350 (14-for-40) during the stretch.

--C Evan Gattis missed his eighth straight game because of strep throat. Gattis hasn’t played since Sept. 7 in Miami. He saw the doctor again on Tuesday, but results were not yet known.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve still got a chance. We all come here everything believing that. We just have to get on a winning streak and try to get that second wild-card spot.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat) sat out Sept. 8-16. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza