Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- If the Atlanta Braves had any hope of slipping into the postseason, they needed Jason Heyward in the lineup.

The right fielder can’t grip a bat, though, and all he can do was wait for improvement in his bruised left thumb, which was hit by a pitch on Wednesday.

”It’s a one-day-at-a-time thing because you don’t know when the swelling is going to go down,“ Heyward said Friday. ”The tough thing about thumbs is once the swelling gets in there it takes a while for it to go down.

“Obviously, it doesn’t go well for our timeframe right now game-wise. I‘m going to do everything I can. That’s it. I‘m going to wait for it to respond to make sure I‘m able to go out there and be productive.”

Heyward hustled around the bases to score a key after being plunked in the sixth inning against the Nationals, but was pinch hit for his next time up as the thumb stiffened.

X-rays taken after the game were negative.

“It is (frustrating), especially at this time (of the season),” said Heyward, who is batting .272 with 11 homers, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases while playing Gold Glove-calibre defense. “Not fun to sit down and watch. Again, all you can do is wait.”

The struggling Braves were already without catcher Evan Gattis, who hasn’t played since Sept. 7 because of strep throat and a kidney stone.

Gattis, who he hitting .270 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs, took batting practice Friday in his first baseball activity in 11 days. He, like Heyward, is listed as day-to-day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-77

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 8-11, 3.55 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 6-11, 4.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran got no offensive support again while falling to the Mets on Friday for his fourth loss in a row. He gave up just a two-run homer in seven innings while striking out six and walking none. He is 13-13 despite a 2.88 ERA.

--SS Andrelton Simmons, who had left the previous game with a sore ankle, had three of the Braves’ five hits, including a double, against the Mets on Friday. He has 11 hits in his past 27 at-bats, a .407 clip. For the season, he is hitting .247. It was the fifth three-hit game of the year for Simmons, but first since July 12.

--LHP Mike Minor, who faces the New York Mets on Saturday night, had turned in six consecutive quality starts before faltering in a road loss against the Texas Rangers last Sunday. He was knocked out after 4 2/3 innings and fell to 6-11 with a 4.44 ERA with his third straight loss. Minor is 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA in three starts against the Mets this year, and is 5-2 with a 4.50 ERA for his career.

--RF Jason Heyward was out of the lineup Friday against the Mets after being hit on the left thumb by a pitch in the sixth inning Wednesday against the Nationals. X-rays were negative, but the thumb remains stiff and swollen. “It is (frustrating), especially at this time (of the season),” said Heyward, who is batting .272 with 11 homers, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases, plus is playing Gold Glove-calibre defense. He is listed as day-to-day.

--C Evan Gattis, originally sidelined by strep throat, also had a kidney stone and missed his 10th straight game on Friday. He hasn’t played since Sept. 7 in Miami. Gattis, who he hitting .270 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs, took batting practice Friday in his first baseball activity in 11 days. He is listed as day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough, really tough. We’ve tried to stay positive, but it’s frustrating.” -- Braves SS Andrelton Simmons said of his team’s swoon after a loss to the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jason Heyward (sore left thumb) left the game in the ninth Sept. 17 and did not play Sept. 19.

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat, kidney stone) sat out Sept. 8-18. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza