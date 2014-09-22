Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Mike Minor’s season started late and ended early. A balky shoulder was the issue both times.

“It’s very frustrating,” the Atlanta Braves left-hander said. “But I guess on the positive side, it’s hopefully nothing and I can get it taken care of this offseason and I won’t go into spring training behind like I did this year.”

Minor had to leave after one inning against the New York Mets on Saturday and the run he allowed dropped his record 6-12. His ERA is 4.77 over 25 starts and he has 120 strikeouts to 44 walks in 145 1/3 innings.

The 26-year-old former first-round draft pick bounced back late in August after being skipped a start, but was never the same pitcher who went 13-9 with a 3.21 ERA last year.

“Same thing,” said Minor, when asked if the pain in his shoulder Saturday was similar to what he experienced in spring training. “... I feel like it’s not anything serious but it’s nagging pain that won’t go away. It’s there every pitch. The last couple starts I felt it a little bit more and more.”

Minor said he knew something wasn’t right in the bullpen before facing the Mets.

“I could tell in warmups,” he said. “But I thought maybe it would get a little bit better as I threw my bullpen or even in the first inning and you get that extra adrenalin and it kind of goes away. Tonight it didn‘t. Every pitch I could feel something. When I came in, they pretty much said, That’s it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-79

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 6-10, 3.55 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 11-11, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ervin Santana who passed 1,500 career strikeouts Sunday, allowed five runs on six hits, walked two and fanned four over five innings during a loss to the Mets. He had been 7-1 with a 2.91 ERA in his previous nine home starts dating to early July. He reached the career strikeout milestone when he fanned Kirk Nieuwenhuis in the second inning.

--LF Justin Upton struck out his first time up Sunday and was 7-for-57 in September when he singled leading off the fifth inning for the Braves’ first hit against the Mets’ Jason deGrom. Upton finished 1-for-4 and his average is down to .271. He has three hits in his past 34 at-bats and struck out 22 times in September after a red-hot August.

--RHP Aaron Harang, who faces Pittsburgh on Monday night, is coming off two solid starts after a stretch of three outings when he struggled. He has been solid at home this season, but a lack of run support has left him with a 4-6 record in 16 starts. Harang, 11-11 with a 3.68 ERA overall, worked 8 1/3 innings in a victory at Pittsburgh on Aug. 19, and is 16-7 with a 4.15 ERA lifetime against the Pirates.

--LHP Mike Minor left his start against the New York Mets after one inning because of soreness in his shoulder and isn’t likely to make his final scheduled start of the season. The loss dropped his record to 6-12 and he has a 4.77 ERA in 25 starts. Minor missed the first month of the season after battling shoulder tendonitis in spring training.

--RF Jason Heyward’s left thumb remains swollen and he missed this third straight game Sunday after being hit by a pitch Wednesday. Heyward, who can’t grip a bat, has a .272 average with 11 homers, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 144 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just trying to finish out the season the best we can. That’s all we can do now.” -- Braves 3B Chris Johnson after a loss to the Mets on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (shoulder) left his Sept. 21 start after one inning and isn’t likely to make his final scheduled start of the season.

--RF Jason Heyward (sore left thumb) left the game in the ninth Sept. 17 and did not play Sept. 19-21.

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat, kidney stone) sat out Sept. 8-21. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza