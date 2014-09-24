Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Some players might milk an injury as long as they could if they played for a team that’s been eliminated from the playoffs. Not Atlanta’s Jason Heyward.

Heyward was hit by a pitch on the left thumb last Wednesday against Washington. He left the game after swelling made it impossible for him to continue. The X-rays were negative, but Heyward said his thumb felt like a balloon and wasn’t ready to play.

On Tuesday afternoon, he sent a text message to manager Fredi Gonzalez with some good news.

“I got a text about 1:30 and he said he was ready to give it a shot,” Gonzalez said. “So he came in, got some treatment, played catch and said he could play.”

So, after missing four games, Heyward was inserted in the lineup and hit fifth.

“It’s nice to have the big fella back in there,” Gonzalez said. “He gives us a lift.”

With only six games left in the season and with the Braves only playing for pride, it would have been easy for Heyward to feign injury. But Gonzalez said it would have been against Heyward’s nature to get back as quickly as possible.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Gonzalez said. “He’ll finish it all the way to the end. He’s a Braves player. He wants to play. He wants to compete.”

Heyward has been one of the few offensive bright spots for the Braves. Since July 8, he is batting .319 with 22 multi-hit games. After a slow start, Heyward has hit .288 over his last 129 games and lifted his batting average from .136 to .272.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-81

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 7-5, 3.60 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 13-13, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (13-13, 2.88) has lost his last four starts, despite allowing only eight earned runs in 27 innings. Teheran has not faced the Pirates this season. He was 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two starts against the Bucs in 2013, including a 5-0 win at Turner Field. The team is scoring just 2.6 runs per game in Teheran’s support.

--LHP Alex Wood had his four-game winning streak broken Tuesday. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs (two earned) in a loss to the Pirates. Wood has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his last 11 starts, putting together a 4-3 record and a 1.92 ERA.

--RHP David Hale (4-4, 3.69) will take Mike Minor’s turn Thursday in Atlanta’s final home game this season. Hale has appeared in 44 games this season and started five times. He’s been the team’s de facto long reliever and threw three innings against the Mets on Saturday when Minor left after just one inning.

--LHP Mike Minor will be shut down for the rest of the season because of a sore shoulder. Minor (6-12) was able to complete only one inning in his last start on Sept. 20 against the Mets. Minor has endured a disappointing season that began with him on the DL with tendinitis. Despite nearly pitching a no-hitter against the Reds on Aug. 22. He finished with a 4.77 ERA.

--RF Jason Heyward returned to the starting lineup after missing four games with a bruised left thumb. Heyward went 0-for-2 with a walk and scored a run in his return. The Braves are 74-71 in games in which Heyward plays.

--C Evan Gattis is still feeling the effects of a kidney stone and has not started since Sept. 7. Gattis did pinch-hit in the eighth inning and grounded into a double play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was really good. We had him in a situation with the bases loaded and he only gave up one.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez on Pittsburgh RHP Gerrit Cole after a loss to the Pirates on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat, kidney stone) did not start Sept. 8-22. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 20 and Sept. 22-23. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Mike Minor (sore left shoulder) left his Sept. 21 start after one inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza