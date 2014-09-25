Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Justin Upton was starting to generate talk as a possible candidate for National League Most Valuable Player and the Atlanta Braves appeared a strong candidate to grab a wild-card spot in the playoffs going into September.

Seems like a long time ago.

The Braves went into a swoon that left them well out of the postseason picture and general manager Frank Wren out of a job.

Upton’s lack of production was certainly part of the reason for the team’s offensive collapse and he may not be part of the organization by the winter, either.

The left fielder has just one more season before free agency and the Braves may need to include him in their makeover. He might even end up as part of a package with older brother B.J. -- the worst of several costly signing decisions made by Wren.

The younger Upton still ranks third in the National League in RBIs with 99 and is tied for third in homers with 28 after a two-run shot Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. His September slump, though, has his average down to .271 and he is sixth in the NL in strikeouts with 167.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez, whose job situation is still to be determined, defends Upton.

“Every hitter in the major leagues is streaky and when he’s hot, he’s really hot,” Gonzalez said. “Fundamentally, I think he’s sound. He has the same swings. At the end of year, we’re going to look back (at his stats) and say, ‘That’s a pretty good player.'”

Not necessarily a consistent one, though, and certainly not one the Braves will likely commit to long term despite their obvious offensive shortcomings.

Upton hit eight homers in April -- nearly matching his team record of 12 the previous year -- and seven in August, when he drove in 28 runs.

When the Braves needed him most, though, he had one homer and six RBIs while going 9-for-67 with 25 strikeouts in his first 19 games of September.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 12-7, 3.15 ERA) at Braves (RHP David Hale, 4-4, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Pirates on Wednesday, finishing 14-13 with a 2.89 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 221 innings. He worked five innings, giving up six hits and two runs. Teheran struck out six and walked three, one intentionally. He also was 2-for-2 at the plate, driving in a pair of runs with a single. He had been 0-4 in September despite a 2.89 ERA.

--3B Chris Johnson left Wednesday’s game with a lower-back strain after five innings and was listed as day-to-day. He was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles against the Pirates and scored twice. Johnson, batting .265, has 27 doubles this season.

--RHP David Hale will take LHP Mike Minor’s turn in the rotation on Thursday night as the Braves finish their home schedule. It will be the sixth start for the rookie, who has made 39 relief appearances and is 4-4 with a 3.69 ERA overall. Hale worked three innings and threw 59 pitches on Saturday against the New York Mets after Minor had to leave following the first inning because of soreness in his left shoulder.

--C Evan Gattis, who last started a game on Sept. 7, is scheduled to return behind the plate Thursday night against the Pirates. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he plans to catch Gattis for about five or six innings. He has been limited to pinch hitting since returning from a bout with strep throat and kidney stones.

--LHP Jonny Venters hopes to make it back successfully after a third Tommy John elbow ligament transplant surgery. Only a few pitchers have been able to do so. The reliever had his surgery last week in Los Angeles, electing to have it performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache rather than Dr. James Andrews. Venters was operated on by Dr. Andrews in 2005 and 2013. “It will be a slow process,” Venters said of his potential return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We wanted to be in the playoffs, but that’s come and gone. Now our goal is to play good baseball and win some games. Obviously, guys have some personal goals, but that’s all going to come in a team effort.” - LF Justin Upton, who hit a two-run homer to break out of a September slump Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat, kidney stone) did not start Sept. 8-24. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 20 and Sept. 22-23. He is scheduled to return behind the plate Sept. 25.

--3B Chris Johnson (lower back strain) left the Sept. 24 game.

--LHP Mike Minor (sore left shoulder) left his Sept. 21 start after one inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza