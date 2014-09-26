Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves’ run-starved starting pitchers had bit their lips and kept quiet about the lack of support until last Sunday, when Ervin Santana finally vented.

“As a pitcher, we have our confidence up, but at the same time you have to throw a complete-game shutout or something like that to get a win,” Santana said. “I mean, it’s tough. Very tough.”

The Braves have given their starters just 2.6 runs of support this season, wasting 110 quality starts out of 159 games. The rotation has just a 57-60 record.

Santana has actually received the most offensive support of any of the starters, getting 3.1 runs per outing in his behalf. Alex Wood (11-11) has received just 2.2 runs.

Santana, though, was obviously frustrated after not pitching as well as usual in a loss to the New York Mets -- his third straight.

The 31-year-old right-hander will take a 14-10 record and 3.88 ERA into his final start on Friday night at Philadelphia.

Santana signed a one-year deal for $14.1 million with the Braves after Kris Medlen and then Brandon Beachy were lost to Tommy John elbow surgery during spring training.

It appears unlikely that he will be re-signed, but the Braves, with a new general manager coming onboard, face a myriad of roster decisions in the offseason.

The Braves could benefit from having Santana back, but at what price?

Santana, who once won 17 games for the Los Angeles Angels and twice posted 16-victory seasons, had a 5.16 ERA in 2012 before bouncing back to post a 3.24 ERA with Kansas City in 2013 while going 9-10.

The native of the Dominican Republic has worked 190 1/3 innings in 30 starts this season, striking out 174 and walking 61.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-82

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 14-10, 3.88 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-2, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Hale, making his first start for the Braves since June 28 as a replacement for LHP Mike Minor, made it through 4 2/3 innings on 92 pitches and allowed five hits and two runs against the Pirates on Thursday. He struck out four and walked four, two intentionally. Hale had made five previous starts this season and 39 bullpen appearances. He worked three innings in relief of Minor (shoulder inflammation) last Saturday.

--C Evan Gattis, who had last started a game on Sept. 7, caught six innings and was 0-for-2 at the plate Thursday against the Pirates. He has been limited to pinch hitting since returning from a bout with strep throat and kidney stones. Gattis is expected to catch a full game this weekend in Philadelphia. He is hitting .266 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 106 games.

--RHP Ervin Santana will try to end his season with a victory when he faces the Phillies in Philadelphia on Friday night. He has lost his past three starts, falling to 14-10 with a 3.88 ERA. Santana is 3-1 with a 3.82 ERA in five starts against the Phillies and 4-1 with a 3.11 ERA in six career outings. He has worked 190 1/3 innings in 30 starts this season, striking out 174 and walking 61.

--3B Chris Johnson, who left Wednesday’s game with a lower back strain after five innings, was out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates. He is expected, though, to play Friday when the Braves open a series in Philadelphia. Johnson was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles on Wednesday and scored twice. Johnson, batting .265, has 27 doubles this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The game describes how our season went. Not very good.” -- Braves SS Andrelton Simmons after a loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Evan Gattis (strep throat, kidney stone) did not start Sept. 8-24. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 20 and Sept. 22-23. He was back behind the plate Sept. 25.

--3B Chris Johnson (lower back strain) left the Sept. 24 game and was out Sept. 25

--LHP Mike Minor (sore left shoulder) left his Sept. 21 start after one inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza