Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Just a few weeks ago, the Atlanta Braves were right in the thick of both the National League East and the NL wild-card races. Friday night, the Braves were dealt their 83rd loss of the season. The club has a major league-worst 5-18 record in the month of September.

The team responded by firing executive vice president and general manager Frank Wren this past week. In his place, team president John Schuerholz announced that former major league executive and MLB Network analyst John Hart would take over as the interim general manager of the Braves.

It didn’t stop there. The team now has a three-person transition team comprised of Schuerholz, Hart and Bobby Cox -- Atlanta’s Hall of Fame manager who served two stints (1978-81 and 1990-2010) with the organization.

The transition team’s goal is to conduct a search to find a permanent GM.

September has been a disaster for the Braves and Friday was no different.

“We haven’t been scoring any runs,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Today we get on the board and score two right off the get go. We add on two more... and you’re feeling OK the offense is going to carry us today. And it did. Four runs with one of your best pitchers on the mound should be enough. Sometimes you find different ways to put yourself in a corner.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-83

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 11-12, 3.60 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-17, 4.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Phil Gosselin, a rookie, has now hit safely in 23 of his 29 major league starts. As a starter, the 25-year-old is batting .272 with 14 runs scored. He batted leadoff on Friday.

--1B Freddie Freeman had himself in the conversation for MVP for much of the season before the team’s recent decline. The 25-year-old has played more innings in the field, 1,431, than any other player in baseball. He and San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence are the only two players in the National League to start in all of their team’s games to this point. Freeman doubled and drove in a run in Friday’s win.

--RHP Ervin Santana came into Friday having picked up a loss in his three previous starts. He took a no-decision Friday. Through five innings, it looked like the 6-foot-2 righty would pick up a win as he allowed just one run on four hits through five. But the Phillies clawed their way back into the game with a two-out rally in the sixth, chasing Santana from the game. Over his last four starts, Santana has a 6.79 ERA in 21 2/3 innings.

--CF BJ Upton continued his poor season at the plate with a 1-3 showing Friday night. The Braves inked the elder Upton brother to a five-year, $72.5 million contract after the 2012 season. After batting a career-low .184 last season, Upton is hitting just .207 in 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just couldn’t get the third out. There were a couple of balls that looked like we got caught by surprise. The topper to the third base line, it looked like we got surprised there, (we had) a wild pitch in that same inning.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez on a tough inning in an eventual loss to the Phillies on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (sore left shoulder) left his Sept. 21 start after one inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--LHP Jonny Venters (tear of the UCL in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 after 10 pitches because of soreness. He experienced soreness during a May 25 bullpen session, and he was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. The soreness lingered into mid-June, when he received a platelet-rich plasma injection. He resumed throwing July 18. He played catch from 120 feet July 26. He began throwing off a mound in mid-August but was shut down again Aug. 26 and was diagnosed with another tear of the UCL in his left elbow on Aug. 28. It is the third career tear for Venters, who had Tommy John surgery in 2005 and 2013.

--RHP Shae Simmons (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 27. He threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Aug. 12 without issue. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, but he was shut down Aug. 20 after feeling soreness. He had yet to return to a mound of as Sept. 6. He is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Gavin Floyd (fractured right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 31. He underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the elbow.

--RHP Cory Gearrin (ligament damage in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 2. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

--RHP Kris Medlen (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 26. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on March 29. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ervin Santana

LHP Mike Minor

LHP Alex Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Craig Kimbrel (closer)

RHP David Hale

RHP Anthony Varvaro

RHP Jordan Walden

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP James Russell

RHP Juan Jaime

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Gus Schlosser

CATCHERS:

Evan Gattis

Gerald Laird

Christian Bethancourt

C/OF Ryan Doumit

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Tommy La Stella

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Ramiro Pena

INF Phil Gosselin

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Justin Upton

CF B.J. Upton

RF Jason Heyward

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio

OF Jose Constanza