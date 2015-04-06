Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

Atlanta Braves players kept insisting throughout spring training that they weren’t conceding anything this year despite the team’s offseason rebuild toward a new ballpark in 2017.

“I didn’t come here to lose,” said veteran outfielder Jonny Gomes, brought in to add some needed grit and clubhouse leadership. “We’re all here to win.”

Reality is reality, though, and nothing transpired during spring training to indicate that Braves aren’t likely to be a sub-.500 squad in 2015.

The team that collapsed in the second half of last season was certainly flawed, but so is the present one. Instead of relying too much on homers, the Braves now don’t have enough pop after trading Justin Upton and Evan Gattis for prospects with the future in mind.

At least the Braves shouldn’t finish last in the National League East. The Philadelphia Phillies, who waited too long to retool, appear a lock for that.

“Look, I‘m sure nobody is going to pick us (to contend),” said president of baseball operations John Hart, who took over fired general manager Frank Wren. “I understand that. I probably wouldn’t pick us. But we’re going to be a team that’s tough to play and the future looks bright. I think everyone feels good about where we’re headed.”

The Braves have building blocks in first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop Andrelton Simmons and rotation ace Julio Teheran. They parted ways with another, closer Craig Kimbrel, in a deal that shed the undesirable contract of outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. in exchange for two prospects and the undesirable contracts of outfielders Carlos Quentin and Cameron Maybin.

Freeman could suffer with little protection around him in the lineup.

The Braves signed Nick Markakis to replace the traded Jason Heyward in right field, but the long-time Baltimore Orioles outfielder missed much of spring training recovering from neck surgery.

Markakis appears ready for Opening Day, but left-hander Mike Minor will miss at least the first month of the season because of shoulder inflammation. The team will also be without center fielder Melvin Upton Jr. until May because of a foot injury that prevented him from trying to get back on track during spring training.

The Braves may not contend, but how competitive they are 2015 in could impact manager Fredi Gonzalez’s job future. He definitely can’t write off this season.

“Yeah, ‘17 for me is a long ways away,” he said. “In my profession, you can’t look that far ahead. You’ve got to concentrate on what’s happening now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: C Christian Bethancourt showed this spring that he is more than ready to take over regular duty behind the plate after getting an extended look late last season. The 23-year-old native of Panama is maturing as a hitter and his arm will keep opposing base runners from taking the liberties that they did against Evan Gattis and Gerald Laird in 2014.

ON THE RISE: SS Andrelton Simmons has been one of the top defenders in baseball since he came up to the majors in 2012, winning a Gold Glove in each of his two full seasons. He took a step back at the plate last year, though, and hopefully will benefit from the extra time put in working with new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer. The spring results were encouraging.

BACKSLIDING: 3B Chris Johnson went from second in 2013 in the National League’s batting race to a liability at the plate in 2014. Despite tinkering with his stance and approach this spring, there were little early signs of a major bounce back. The contract extension he received early last season appears to have been a costly mistake.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Craig Kimbrel and OF Melvin Upton Jr. were dealt by the Braves to the Padres on April 5 in exchange for OFs Carlos Quentin and Cameron Maybin and two minor-leaguers, RHP Matt Wisler and OF Jordan Paroubeck.

Both teams shed unwanted contracts in the deal, but the prize was Kimbrel, who led the National League in saves each of the past four years.

Kimbrel, 26, was the 2011 NL Rookie of the Year, and he was an All-Star in each of his full major league seasons. Last year, he went 47-for-51 on save chances and posted a 1.61 ERA. He finished in the top 10 in NL Cy Young Award voting for the fourth year running.

Kimbrel is entering the second year of a four-year, $42 million deal that will pay him $9 million this year, $11 million next year and $13 in 2017. The club holds a $13 million option for 2018 with a $1 million buyout.

Upton, 30, was a flop since signing a five-year, $75.25 million deal with Atlanta in November 2012. In two seasons with the Braves, he batted a combined .198 with a .279 on-base percentage, a .314 slugging percentage, 21 homers and 61 RBIs.

He still has three years and $46.35 million left on his contract, huge money for a player who figures to ride the bench in San Diego. He will be reteamed with his brother, Justin Upton, who was traded from the Braves to the Padres in November.

San Diego sent Atlanta a pair of outfielders who were no longer in the everyday plans. Maybin and Quentin were displaced in San Diego thanks to the arrival of an all-new outfield: Justin Upton, Wil Myers and Matt Kemp.

Quentin, 32, has played no more than 86 games in each of the past three years due to a variety of injuries. Last year, he batted .177/.284.315 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 50 games.

Quentin is owed $8 million in 2015, the last year of a three-year, $27 million contract that includes a $10 mutual option for 2016.

Maybin, 28, batted .235/.290/.331 with one homer and 15 RBIs in 95 games last year. He also drew a 25-game suspension last season for the use of what he maintained was merely an unapproved drug to treat attention deficit disorder.

Maybin is owed $7 million this year and $8 next year as part of a five-year, $25 million contract that includes a $9 million club option or a $1 million buyout for 2017.

Wisler, 22, was rated the game’s 34th-best prospect by Baseball America heading into the 2015 season. He went a combined 10-5 with a 4.42 ERA over a combined 28 starts last year in Double-A and Triple-A.

Paroubeck, 20, was a second-round draft pick in 2014 out of Serra High in San Mateo, Calif., alma mater of Barry Bonds and Tom Brady. He played 34 games last year in the rookie-level Arizona League and hit .286/.346/.457 with four homers and 24 RBIs.

--RHP Trevor Cahill and cash were acquired by the Braves from the Diamondbacks on March 2 for minor league OF Josh Elander. Arizona will include $6.5 million in the deal to help the Braves with Cahill’s $12 million salary in 2015.

Cahill’s five-year, $35 million deal, signed with the Oakland A’s in April 2011, runs through this year, though it includes club options for 2016 ($13 million with a $300,000 buyout) and 2017 ($13.5 million with a $500,000 buyout).

Cahill, 27, struggled after coming to the Diamondbacks from Oakland in 2011. In three seasons with Arizona, he had a 24-34 record with a 4.29 ERA in 90 games, including 74 starts. In 10 innings this spring, Cahill posted a 3.60 ERA. With the Braves, he could be a candidate for a spot at the back end of the rotation.

Elander, 24, has a .275 batting average through three seasons in the low minor leagues.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino was suspended April 2 for 80 games without pay after a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced that he tested positive for Stanozolol, a substance that is prohibited as part of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Vizcaino, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 30 after a rough spring, will begin serving the suspension when the regular season starts. The 24-year-old was acquired from the Chicago Cubs during the winter. He gave up eight runs in eight innings this spring. Last season, Vizcaino pitched in five games for the Cubs and posted a 5.40 ERA in five innings. He spent much of 2014 in the minor leagues.

--LHP Andrew McKirahan was claimed off waivers by the Braves from the Marlins on April 1. A Rule 5 pick by Miami from the Cubs in December, Atlanta must keep McKirahan on the roster all season or offer him back to Chicago. He could make the roster if LHP Jake Outman (shoulder) lands on the disabled list. McKirahan, 25, has never pitched above Double-A, but he showed a 90-94 mph fastball and good control in spring training with Miami. In four minor league seasons, he averaged 3.65 strikeouts for every walk.

--RHP Julio Teheran will be just the sixth pitcher to start consecutive season openers since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966 and the youngest to do so when he faces the Marlins in Miami on April 6. The 24-year-old native of Colombia signed a six-year, $32.4 million contract extension last year and justified it by producing a 2.89 ERA over 33 starts and earning his first All-Star Game selection. The others to start consecutive openers are Hall of Famers Phil Niekro and Greg Maddux, as well as Derek Lowe, Pat Jarvis and Rick Mahler.

--LHP James Russell, hit hard in two of his three outings, was released March 29 after getting a late start this spring because of a toe injury. He had a 2.22 ERA in 22 relief appearances for the Braves after a July trade from the Chicago Cubs last year, but struggled to get left-handed hitters out. That continued this spring as he gave up homers to the New York Yankees’ Brian McCann and Stephen Drew. With the release, Russell is owed only about $600,000 of his $2.4 million contract.

--C Christian Bethancourt had wisdom teeth removed on March 31 and was expected to be out of the lineup for a few days. The rookie had missed a week earlier because of the flu, but was still having a strong spring. Bethancourt was hitting .306 with seven extra-base hits in 13 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought coming in he was just average. He’s been proven to be a little more than average. He’s been making a lot of good plays. He’s always heads up. He hustles hard. He’s an awesome second baseman so far, as far as I see.” -- Braves SS Andrelton Simmons, on rookie 2B Jace Peterson, his new double-play partner.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

The loss of LHP Mike Minor for at least the first month of the season because of shoulder problems meant that the Braves had to fill two rotations spots this spring instead of just one.

Stults, signed to a minor league contract, pitched well this spring, but he isn’t a long-term answer.

Cahill was acquired from the Diamondbacks in an early-April trade.

The Braves feel good about their top three starters, all young and talented. Teheran is a budding ace, while Wood and Miller -- acquired from St. Louis for Jason Heyward -- have both shown flashes of potentially being nearly as good.

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP Andrew McKirahan

RHP Juan Jaime

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Kunniff

Veterans Grilli and Johnson were brought in as setup men, but they will compete for the closer role after RHP Craig Kimbrel was dealt on the eve of Opening Day. Both are dearly in need of bounce-back seasons; Johnson is especially questionable.

The Braves also don’t have a proven lefty, with Avilan taking a big step backward last year. LHP James Russell struggled so badly this spring that he was released.

LINEUP:

1. CF Eric Young Jr.

2. 2B Jace Peterson

3. RF Nick Markakis

4. 1B Freddie Freeman

5. LF Jonny Gomes

6. 3B Chris Johnson

7. SS Andrelton Simmons

8. C Christian Bethancourt

The Braves won’t strike out as much this season, but they might have just as much trouble scoring runs. When they get runners on base ahead of Freeman, a lack of protection will allow opponents to pitch around the first baseman.

Gomes and Johnson are hardly feared, and that can mostly be said about everyone on the team except for Freeman. After trading Justin Upton, Gattis and Heyward, the Braves may have the least power of any team in the majors.

With Melvin Upton Jr. (foot) out for the first month or more, Young at least gives the team speed at the top of the order and rookie Peterson, acquired from San Diego, appears capable of fitting in nicely in the No. 2 spot. Markakis, given a four-year deal as a free agent, is coming off winter neck surgery and remains a questionable signing.

RESERVES:

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

C A.J. Pierzynski

INF Phil Gosselin

OF Cameron Maybin

Pierzynski is a capable backup for Bethancourt behind the plate and brings, along with Gomes, some fire to a team badly in need of it. The Braves’ bench, though, is hardly a strong one.

Callaspo, who reported to camp out of shape, may end up in a platoon with Johnson at third base, and fellow veteran Johnson could do the same with Gomes in left field.

The Braves could get a lift in the second half of the season from 20-year-old 2B Jose Peraza. The team’s top position prospect is starting the season with Triple-A Gwinnett after hitting .339 with 60 stolen bases in the lower minors last year.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jake Outman (sore left shoulder) will open the season on the disabled list. He was due to be examined by a vascular specialist in early April.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.