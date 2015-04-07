Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Atlanta Braves’ 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday was a positive sign, but make no mistake. This is a team in transition.

Long gone are the stars of yesteryear -- Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Chipper Jones -- who once helped them win 14 straight National League East titles.

Now, it seems, the Braves have surrendered, dumping stars as they attempt to rebuild so that they contend again in 2017, when they move into their new ballpark, $672 million Sun Trust Park in nearby Cobb County.

The Braves fired general manager Frank Wren after last year’s 79-83 season. New GM John Hart has made several stunning trades, sending away his entire starting outfield from 2014 -- the Upton brothers, Justin and Melvin, and Jason Heyward.

The Melvin Upton deal happened on Sunday, just 24 hours before Opening Day, and Atlanta had to give up All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel to entice San Diego to take the former’s albatross of a contract.

Here’s the bottom line: Barring something unforeseen, the Braves and Phillies are declining and likely headed for the last two spots in the NL East while the favored Washington Nationals try to hold off the charging Miami Marlins and the pitching-rich New York Mets.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, (11-11, 2.78 ERA in 2014) at Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 5-5, 3.25 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran got the Opening Day win on Monday, beating the Marlins 2-1. He allowed one run in six-plus innings, but required major work from his bullpen after he gave up three straight singles to start the seventh. Fortunately for Teheran, reliever Luis Avilan induced a double play, and Jim Johnson got a pop out. Teheran’s final line included eight hits and one walk allowed. He struck out four.

--LHP Alex Wood makes his 2015 debut on Tuesday night against Miami. He won 11 games last season with a sub-3.00 ERA, and a big reason why was his curveball. He threw that pitch 23 percent of the time, and opponents produced just a .590 OPS. Wood struck out 8.9 batters per nine innings and walked 2.4, featuring a 93-mph fastball to go with his curve, late-breaking slider and a split-change. He is only 23, but, considering the Braves’ youth movement, the team needs him to take the next step up and do so right away.

--OF Carlos Quentin, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres on Sunday, was designated for assignment. He hit just .177 with four homers in 130 at-bats last season. The only reason the Braves picked up his contract was so they could get rid of an even bigger mess in OF Melvin Upton. And to do that, the Braves also had to sacrifice All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel. The Braves did get OF Cameron Maybin and, in essence, three prospects in the deal. But the main goal was to dump the remaining three years of Upton’s original five-year, $75 million contract.

--RHP Jason Grilli got a save on Monday in his Braves debut, striking out two in the heart of the Marlins’ batting order in a perfect ninth inning. This is not Grilli’s first rodeo. He had 33 saves for the Pirates in 2013. Still, Grilli, 38, would seem to be a major step down from Craig Kimbrel, considered by many baseball writers to be the best closer in the game. Kimbrel was sacrificed in a trade with the San Diego Padres in which Atlanta’s main goal was to dump the remaining three years of outfielder/expensive bust Melvin Upton’s contract (originally, five years, $75 million). Grilli had 12 saves and a 4.00 ERA last year while splitting time between the Dodgers and Pirates. He is likely past his prime and perhaps past the time where he can be a force in the league. Monday, however, was a great start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re sitting there after Craig (Kimbrel) gets traded, and you’re thinking: First chance, it’s going to be a one-run game, and sure enough. It did (seem strange not seeing Kimbrel). It’s just something you have to get used to.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after Atlanta’s 2-1 win over the Marlins. Closer Craig Kimbrel, who saved an impressive 185 games for Atlanta the past four years, was traded Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) was placed on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He was due to be examined by a vascular specialist in early April.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP Andrew McKirahan

RHP Juan Jaime

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Kunniff

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin