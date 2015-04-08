Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

Atlanta Braves catcher Christian Bethancourt showed what he could do on Opening Day, throwing out 2014 stolen-base king Dee Gordon on an attempted swipe of second base.

Bethancourt, a 23-year-old from Panama, is so good defensively that some have called him “the Ozzie Smith of catchers.”

Comparing Bethancourt to Hall of Fame shortstop Smith is the highest of praise. Bethancourt, though, is agile behind the plate, has soft hands and a rocket for an arm.

Although he played a combined total of 32 games in the majors the past two seasons, this is his first year as an MLB every-day starting catcher.

His offense needs work because of Bethancourt’s lack of patience and a propensity to swing at bad pitches -- he is hitting .125 after two games -- but the Braves will work with him on that because his defense is so good.

In 2013, he hit .277 with 21 doubles, 11 steals and 12 homers in 90 games of Double-A ball. Last year, he hit .283 with 17 doubles, 7 steals and 8 homers in 91 games at Triple-A.

Eventually, the Braves believe -- or hope -- that the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Bethancourt can develop and hit between 10 to 15 homers per season.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 10-9, 3.74 ERA in 2014) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 10-10, 3.81 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller will try to give the Braves a sweep over the Marlins with a win Wednesday. Miller is 26-18 with a 3.33 ERA for his career. But he has struggled in two appearances against Miami, going 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA. In those two starts, he allowed a combined total of 17 hits in 10 1/3 innings. The Braves, though, are counting on the Miller who last season went 10-9 with a 3.74 ERA for the Cardinals. Miller throws 93-94 mph but sometimes loses focus on the mound, according to scouting reports.

--LHP Alex Wood made his 2015 debut on Tuesday night against Miami, earning a win after going five innings and allowing four hits, three walks and two runs. Wood worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the first, allowing no runs after getting a strikeout and a double play. He only got hurt in the fifth, when he allowed two runs. The big hit there was an RBI triple by pinch-hitter Donovan Solano. Overall, it was not Wood’s best work, but it was good enough.

--SS Andrelton Simmons went 3-for-5 with two RBIs on Tuesday against Miami. Simmons, a smooth fielder, is out to prove that he is a better hitter than he showed last year. As a rookie in 2013, Simmons hit 27 doubles, six triples, 17 homers and had 59 RBIs and a .692 on-base-plus slugging percentage. Last year, his numbers were down across the board: 18 doubles, four triples, seven homers, 46 RBIs and .617 OPS. The problem is that his swing gets too long, and Simmons, an aggressive hitter, tends to chase pitches up in the zone and thus works very few walks. In fact, his walks were down eight last year, and his strikeouts were up five.

--1B Freddie Freeman went 3-for-5 with two RBIs against Miami on Tuesday. Freeman has been fairly consistent over the past four years, belting between 18 and 23 homers a season. Freeman, 25, had a career-high 43 doubles last season and his .847 OPS was the second-best mark of his four MLB years. That solid and consistent power helps explain why the Braves extended his contract for eight years and $135 million. The big payday was surprising only in that the Braves have been dumping players left and right, including incomparable closer Craig Kimbrel. The decision to extend Freeman for such big money makes him the face of the franchise. That could put added pressure on Freeman, who does not have much support in the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That wasn’t what I was expecting -- 40 or 45 minutes before I threw my first pitch.” -- Braves LHP Alex Wood after Atlanta cruised past the Miami Marlins 12-2 Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP Andrew McKirahan

RHP Juan Jaime

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin