Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta bullpen is setting some pretty high standards for itself.

After four games and 15 innings, the Braves bullpen has yet to allow a run. They worked 11 scoreless innings in the opening series in Miami and tacked on four more scoreless innings against New York on Friday night.

“We’re only four games into it and we’re still trying to find out the formula,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

The bullpen plans changed hours before the season opener when the club traded closer Craig Kimbrel to San Diego. That meant Jason Grilli moved into the closer role, with Jim Johnson acting as the setup man.

It also put a lot of responsibility on rookies Cody Martin, Brandon Cunniff and veteran Luis Avilan, who was trying to come back from a poor 2014 season.

“It’s been awesome,” Grilli said. “Everybody is coming into their own. They’ve got their roles and they’re seizing the opportunity.”

Grilli has three saves and Johnson picked up his first win on Friday. Martin has six strikeouts in three innings. Cunniff, who had not pitched above Double-A until this spring, has three strikeouts in 3 1/2 innings.

“Everybody is doing their job and doing it well,” Grilli said.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-0

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 7-8, 4.00 ERA in 2014) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 1-0, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (1-0, 1.50) will make his second start of the season on Saturday. He beat Miami in the season opener by allowing one run over six innings, with four strikeouts. Teheran was 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA against the Mets last year and is 3-2 with a 3.25 ERA in eight career starts against New York. His last start against the Mets came on Aug. 27, 2014, a 3-2 win at Citi Field.

--LHP Eric Stults received no decision in his Atlanta debut. Stults, signed in the offseason as a free agent, went five innings and retired the first nine batters he faced. Stults allowed three runs, all of them in the fourth inning, both coming on home runs, and struck out three. “It was fun to get the home opener and it was fun for us to get the win,” Stults said.

--3B Chris Johnson went 3-for-4 and boosted his batting average to .556. Johnson had a pair of doubles on Friday, giving him three this season. In the two games he’s played, Johnson has eight total bases and two RBIs.

--CF Cameron Maybin hit the game’s second pitch over the center-field wall for his first homer. It was the second leadoff home run of his career, the other also coming at Turner Field when he was playing for the Padres. Maybin, acquired in the 11th hour trade that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to San Diego, appeared in two games during the opening series, but not in a leadoff role.

--2B Phil Gosselin made his first appearance of the season, the team’s last position player to enter a game, and wound up getting the game-winning hit. Gosselin’s two-out single in the ninth against Mets reliever Rafael Montero was the difference in the 5-3 victory. Gosselin can play every position except pitcher and catcher and is expected to be used in many different spots.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good ball game ... great at-bats. We continue to scratch out some runs ... fundamental, sound baseball ... good to see.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Braves’ 5-3 home-opening win over the Mets Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP Andrew McKirahan

RHP Juan Jaime

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin