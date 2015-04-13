Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves got Mike Minor back in early May last season. It will be later than that -- if at all -- this season.

The left-handed starter had a setback in his rehabilitation when he again experienced pain in his shoulder while throwing off the mound.

Minor was shut down for two weeks during spring training because of shoulder inflammation and has been rehabilitating in Florida.

“There obviously is some level of concern because the discomfort came back,” Braves president of baseball operations John Hart said Sunday.

Minor, on the disabled list, returned to Florida after he was examined in Atlanta by the Braves’ medical staff.

No structural damage has been found and Minor has less inflammation than when he was initially shut down. He will have to scale back his rehab, though.

“Rather than continue, we wanted to bring him back up and have it looked at. We are sending him back and we will continue to manage it. We wanted to make sure there was nothing suspicious going on.”

Nothing worse was found, but that doesn’t mean the Braves know for sure if they will get Minor back this season or at what point.

“I‘m a glass-half-full guy, but having done this a long time, (the shoulder) will have to medically tell you,” Hart said. “It’s going to have to tell Mike and it’s going to have to tell our medical people. I‘m going to remain glass half full.”

Minor also was shut down with shoulder issues during 2014 spring training and didn’t make his first start until May 2. He went on to post career-worst numbers in ERA (4.77) as well as walks and hits per inning pitched (1.44) for a full season.

Minor did not make his final scheduled start of the 2014 season because of shoulder pain, but said he felt good in spring training until throwing batting practice.

Hart said Minor will see how he progresses over the next week to 10 days before the Braves consider the next step. Hart said exploratory arthroscopic surgery isn’t being looked at right now.

”Obviously that’s something that could happen,“ Hart said. ”That’s something obviously Mike wants to avoid. I think that’s one reason we wanted to bring him up was to examine all of the alternatives, all of the options.

“I don’t think there is any question he wants to come back without doing anything where you have to go in there and scope it. We are not there yet by any stretch of the imagination. If this thing continues, that is certainly an option.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 0-1, 94.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jonny Gomes hit his first homer as a Brave against the New York Mets on Sunday, connecting off former Oakland teammate Barolo Colon. He entered the game 7-for-18 with two homers against the veteran right-hander. Gomes, who had been starting mainly against left-handers this season, tied the game with his seventh-inning blast, but the Mets scored in the eighth for a 4-3 victory.

--LHP Mike Minor had a setback in his rehabilitation when he again experienced pain in his shoulder while throwing off the mound. Minor was shut down for two weeks during spring training because of shoulder inflammation and has been rehabilitating in Florida. Minor, on the disabled list, returned to Florida after he was examined in Atlanta by the Braves’ medical staff.

--SS Andrelton Simmons had a two-run triple and a double against the Mets on Sunday, giving him four extra-base hits in the series. Since going 0-for-4 on Opening Day, he is 7-for-19 to raise his average to .304 and leads the Braves with five RBIs.

--RHP Shelby Miller, who pitched five scoreless innings in his Braves debut, will face the Miami Marlins for a second time this season on Monday to start a three-game home series. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four in a no-decision on Wednesday in Miami. Miller, acquired from St. Louis over the winter in the Jason Heyward trade, was 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA for the Cardinals against the Marlins last season.

--RHP Matt Wisler, the Braves’ top pitching prospect, allowed four hits over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett in his organization debut Sunday. He struck out five and walked two. Wisler, 22, was acquired from San Diego as the key piece in the trade that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the Padres.

--LHP Brady Feigl, who came out of nowhere to almost win a bullpen spot in spring training, had to leave his first game with Triple-A Gwinnett after feeling discomfort in his elbow while throwing a pitch on Friday. The Braves said Feigl will be re-evaluated after a few days of rest. Feigl, who pitched in Class A last year, gave up just one run and recorded seven strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings this spring.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was leaning as far as I could to try to keep the ball fair.” -- LF Jonny Gomes, who tied Sunday’s game in the seventh with his first homer for the Braves, a drive just inside the left-field foul pole.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP Andrew McKirahan

RHP Juan Jaime

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin