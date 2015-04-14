Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Luis Avilan gives credit to one of his former teammates for helping him return to his winning form of 2013.

The Atlanta Braves left-handed reliever frequently speaks with former teammate Eric O‘Flaherty, who now pitches for the Oakland A‘s. O‘Flaherty had some pointed comments for Avilan, his bullpen mate two years ago.

“He told me, ‘Dude, you’re getting fat,'” Avilan said. “So I started working harder, because I‘m not getting any younger. I worked harder and got in better shape.”

In 2013, Avilan was 5-0 with a 1.52 ERA. He pitched 65 innings in 75 appearances, striking out 38, walking 22 and allowing only one home run.

It was a different story in 2014. Avilan struggled to go 4-1 with a 4.57 ERA. He pitched 43 1/3 innings in 62 appearances, striking out 25 and walking 21 and giving up two homers.

The native of Venezuela reported to spring in better shape and looked more like the 2013 version of himself.

“I made some adjustments with my breaking ball in the offseason,” Avilan said. “That was very important to me. Last year I wasn’t able to throw them for strikes.”

So far this season, Avilan has pitched 2 2/3 innings in four appearances, allowing just one hit and no runs. He has one strikeout and no walks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 0-1, 3.00 ERA) at Braves (RHP Trevor Cahill, 3-12, 5.61 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Trevor Cahill will make his first start of the season Tuesday against the Marlins. He was skipped the first time through the rotation because of off days. The Braves hope that Cahill can return to the form that made him an 18-game winner for Oakland in 2010. He was 3-12 with a 5.61 ERA for Arizona last year, when he was limited to a career-low 17 starts. He was acquired late in spring training for minor league OF Josh Elander.

--RHP Shelby Miller (1-0) got his first victory with the Braves. He pitched five innings and allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one in a 3-2 decision over the Marlins. He has a 0.90 ERA after two starts, but he has yet to pitch past the fifth inning.

--RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was promoted to the major league roster, as the Braves purchased his contract from Tripled-A Gwinnett. Marimon began his professional career in 2007 and was signed as a free agent by Atlanta in November 2014. Marimon began the season with Gwinnett and had appeared in one game, striking out two in three innings. Marimon is the cousin of Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran.

--RHP Juan Jaime was designated for assignment Monday when the Braves purchased the contract of RHP Sugar Ray Marimon. In two relief outings this season, Jaime went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. Last year, Jaime made 16 relief appearances for Atlanta, finishing with no decisions and a 5.84 ERA.

--INF Alberto Callaspo extended his hitting streak to seven games with a RBI single Monday. The veteran placed a hit up the middle against RHP Sam Dyson that drove in PH Jace Peterson with the go-ahead run.

--RHP Cody Martin made his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance Monday. The rookie pitched two innings and struck out two. In 5 1/3 innings, he has allowed two hits and struck out nine. Manager Fredi Gonzalez is likely to start using Martin in later innings, but he likes the ability of the ex-starter to pitch multiple innings.

--3B Chris Johnson went 1-for-2 with an opposite-field double and a walk Monday. He is now 6-for-11 (.545) with four doubles as a starter. Johnson also hit a fly ball in the same place he doubled earlier, but Miami repositioned RF Giancarlo Stanton, who was able to make the catch on the second ball.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Winning hides a lot of bad stuff, but right now, there’s not a lot of bad stuff in there. It’s just good baseball players.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP Andrew McKirahan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin