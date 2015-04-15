Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves were able to dump a lot of salary in their barrage of offseason trades, but the real savings doesn’t come until next year.

About 20 percent of the team’s 2015 payroll is going to two players not on the team.

Second baseman Dan Uggla is the highest paid Brave this season, earning $12.7 million in the final year of his dubious contract even though he was released last year and is now playing with the Washington Nationals.

Outfielder Carlos Quentin, designated for assignment, will be paid $8 million as the price for unloading Melvin Upton Jr.’s remaining $45 million on the San Diego Padres in the Craig Kimbrel deal.

Even with the payouts to Uggla and Quentin, the Braves’ payroll for this season is down to $97.8 million, which ranks 23rd among the 30 major league teams.

The Braves haven’t ranked so low since 1989, when they were 23rd among the 26 teams at that time.

At the start of last season, the Braves ranked 14th in payroll at $112 million.

Even with the Braves’ 6-2 start, attendance is expected to be down this season at Turner Field, which is in its next-to-last season.

The Braves are moving to a new ballpark in suburban Cobb County in 2017, and extra revenue then will allow the team to build back up its payroll.

Right fielder Nick Markakis, earning $11 million in the first season of a four-year deal as a free agent, is the highest paid active Brave. He went 2-for-4 Tuesday in Atlanta’s 8-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Right-hander Trevor Cahill, acquired from Arizona, has a salary of $12.2 million, but the Diamondbacks are covering $6.5 million of that.

Seven of the Braves’ 25 active players are making the minimum of $507,500, and three more make just over that amount.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 0-0, 1.50 ERA) at Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Stults makes his second start for the Braves, facing the Marlins on Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series at Turner Field. He got a no-decision in the home opener Friday against the New York Mets, losing a 3-0 lead on back-to-back homers from David Wright and John Mayberry Jr. Stults worked five innings, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three. He is 2-3 with a 5.29 ERA against the Marlins in his career.

--RHP Trevor Cahill lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his first start for the Braves, giving up four runs and five hits to the Marlins. He walked three, forcing in one run, and hit a batter. Cahill won 18 games for Oakland in 2010, but he was 3-12 with a 5.61 ERA for Arizona last season and spent time in the minors. With a hole to fill in the rotation, the Braves took a chance, though, and acquired the him from the Diamondbacks at the end of spring training.

--C A.J. Pierzynski hit his second homer in as many games Tuesday. He hit his first in the seventh inning last week at Miami, giving the Braves a 2-0 victory. This time, he connected in the fourth inning, three pitches after 1B Freddie Freeman went deep, but the Braves lost 8-2 to the Marlins. Pierzynski has played in just three games, but is 4-for-10 with two homers and three RBIs.

--RHP Sugar Ray Marimon, a second cousin of RHP Julio Teheran, made his major league debut and gave the Braves four innings in relief after RHP Trevor Cahill was knocked out early Tuesday. Marimon allowed two runs on four hits, walked one and struck out. He also singled and struck out in his first of two at-bats. Marimon spent eight seasons in the Kansas City farm system before being signed by the Braves as a minor league free agent. He was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

--INF Pedro Ciriaco, the last player cut by the Braves this spring, had his second extra-inning game-winning hit in four days when he came through again for Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday in the 10th against Norfolk. He capped a four-hit game with the winner in the 11th on Friday against Durham. Ciriaco had a .318 average in his first five games.

--OF Carlos Quentin, designated for assignment by the Braves one day after he was acquired in a trade with the Padres last week, was released Tuesday. He will be paid $8 million -- a price Atlanta was willing to pay for unloading OF Melvin Upton Jr.’s remaining $45 million on San Diego in the Craig Kimbrel deal. Quentin, 32, hit .177/.284/.,315 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 50 games for San Diego last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just couldn’t get the ball down consistently. ... I left too many pitches up.” -- RHP Trevor Cahill, who was knocked out in the third inning Tuesday during the Braves’ 8-2 loss to the Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP Andrew McKirahan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin