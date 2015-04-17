Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- There’s more to Freddie Freeman’s batting average than meets the eye.

The Atlanta Braves’ slugging first baseman is hitting only .229, but that’s a deceptive number. Freeman has been hitting the ball on the nose, but has very little to show for it.

On Wednesday afternoon Freeman was 0-for-3 with a walk. But he hit a line drive that ate up Miami second baseman Dee Gordon, who was charged with an error, and flew out to deep center field.

“You just keep putting some pretty good swings on the ball and hopefully they’ll fall through,” Freeman said.

In nine games, Freeman is 8-for-35 with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs. He’s struck out nine times and walked twice.

“He’s hitting the ball hard every time,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The only time he’s getting something out of it is when he hits it out of the park.”

Freeman is one of the few players with an established offensive resume. And on the occasions when veteran Nick Markakis is out of the lineup, Freeman can be pitched around by the opposition.

“He’s got to be patient and he’ll be rewarded,” Gonzalez said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-3

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Friday -- Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-0, 1.50 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 1-0, 6.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (2-0, 1.50) will be making his third start of the second and second of his career against the Blue Jays on Friday. Teheran has nine strikeouts and five walks in 12 innings. The Braves are hopeful he can go deeper in the game; he has yet to pitch into the seventh inning.

--LHP Eric Stults (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks, striking out one, in five innings against the Marlins on Wednesday. Stults allowed a homer to SS Adeiny Hechavarria, the third he has given up in two starts. Stults gets his next start on April 21 at New York.

--C Christian Bethancourt hit in the cleanup spot for the first time and went 0-for-4. Bethancourt was moved up when the Braves gave RF Nick Markakis the day off and moved 1B Freddie Freeman, the cleanup hitter for the first eight games, into the No. 3 spot.

--CF Cameron Maybin hit his second homer of the season Wednesday. Maybin got the start in center field and drew a walk to open the game, but was stranded at second base. His homer came off Miami RHP Dan Haren in the sixth inning.

--RF Kelly Johnson hit his first homer of the year in the seventh off Miami Dan Haren on Wednesday. It was his first career homer against Haren, although he entered the game with a .459 batting average against the right-hander.

--RHP Cody Martin allowed his first run of the season, a long solo homer to 1B Michael Morse. Martin did not allow a run in nine innings in spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The results weren’t there today. A couple of pitches up in the zone, especially to the shortstop there, but overall I felt good. I give (Marlins starter Dan) Haren a lot of credit today. He just pitched better.” -- Braves pitcher Eric Stults, who lasted five innings and took the loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP Andrew McKirahan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin