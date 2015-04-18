Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Jonny Gomes has had success against Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Brett Cecil.

When the Braves left fielder led off the eighth inning with a pinch-hit home run on Friday, it made him 6-for-9 against Cecil with two home runs.

It was the 10th pinch-hit home run of Gomes’ career, which leads all active players in that category.

As much success as he has had against Cecil, it is not a matter of knowing what’s coming.

“I wish this game was that easy, to expect a pitch and get it where you want it,” Gomes said. “I’ve been called on these past few years to come in and hit the lefties.”

This time, it went the best possible way for him, a home run that put the Braves into a 6-5 lead on their way to an 8-7 victory at Rogers Centre.

“That’s best-case scenario, right?” Gomes said. “I‘m not trying to hit a homer. I‘m just trying to get a go-ahead run on base and it had enough to sneak out.”

It does not mean he feels he has it all figured out.

”If the book could (be) written on how to DH and how to pinch hit, it would be out there,“ he said. ”But it’s not, which means the formula is not yet written.

“The longer you play, the longer the scouting report is on you. Every single pinch hit you get, the situation is different. I don’t have any breakthrough info.”

He just stays prepared and on this night, as he has so often, he came through.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-0, 3.86 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-1, 2.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood’s velocity has been down slightly and he has not had his best stuff during his first two outings but he won his first start of the season on April 7 and came back with a no-decision in his second start against the New York Mets. Wood allowed eight hits, three walks and three runs in 6 2/3 innings in a game the Mets won 4-3. He has pitched only one inning against the Blue Jays in his career and did not allow run. In 10 career interleague outings, including five starts, he is 3-3 with a 2.09 ERA.

--3B Chris Johnson was the designated hitter for the Braves on Friday in their first interleague game of the season in an American League park. Johnson batted fifth and went 1-for-5 with a walk. He entered the game batting .400/.471/.667 in five games for the season. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said RF Nick Markakis will DH on Saturday and 1B Freddie Freeman will DH on Sunday in the series finale.

--LF Jonny Gomes became the active career leader in pinch-hit home runs when he hit his second home run of the season against LHP Brett Cecil in Friday’s 8-7 win over the Blue Jays at Toronto. Gomes is 6-for-9 with two home runs in his career against Cecil. “I’ve pinch hit for the last couple of years,” Gomes said. “Get in there, get a pitch to drive. Pinch hitting, it’s tough to do. I’ve faced Cecil a few times, a lot of those guys over in the American League.” Gomes’ previous pinch-hit homer was July 18, 2014 against the Kansas City Royals.

--RHP Julio Teheran allowed four home runs for the first time in his career on Friday when he did not factor in the decision in the Braves’ 8-7 win at Toronto. Teheran allowed the four homers over five innings. The five earned runs were the most he has allowed since Aug. 11, 2014.

--RF Nick Markakis was 4-for-4 with a walk in the 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series. It was the 24th game in his career with four or more hits. He has reached base in eight consecutive games against the Blue Jays dating to last season, when he was with the Baltimore Orioles. He has reached base in 13 consecutive games at Rogers Centre.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s an opportunity. You’ve got this weapon sitting in the dugout, Jonny Gomes, who traditionally wears left-handed pitchers out. You get an opportunity to get the matchup that I want in that situation. We used it and we took advantage of it.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after Jonny Gomes’ 10th pinch-hit homer of his career snapped a 5-5 tie against the Blue Jays Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. An MRI found no structural damage, but he isn’t expected back before May. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

LHP Andrew McKirahan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin