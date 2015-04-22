Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In this day and age of virtually every move a team makes instantly reaching the internet via social media, Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez can understand how Cincinnati manager Bryan Price can get upset at reporters.

On Monday, Price said a reporter from the Cincinnati Enquirer should not have put out news about catcher Devin Mesoraco not being used in a game against St. Louis the night before. He expressed his anger with a nearly six-minute tirade in Milwaukee that contained 77 profanities and quickly reached the internet.

“He’s dead on other than the 77 f-bombs,” Gonzalez said before Tuesday’s 7-1 loss to the Mets. “He’s dead on. It’s difficult. We try to get ahead of it. This happened to me not so much with these guys but I understand that you don’t want somebody who’s not here to (have news) be leaked out. We’ve had it back fire on bringing guys up like he did and sending guys down.”

Besides reporters finding out, Gonzalez said it can backfire on his teams when a player’s parents find out and put it on social media or if the reporter in the minor league city sees a player packing his bags or exiting a game early.

The biggest example of it backfiring for Gonzalez occurred last Christmas Eve. He was on line buying a ham for the holiday, mentioned to a fan that the team was going to sign catcher A.J. Pierzynski and within minutes that fan’s son had posted the information to twitter while the team had intended to announce the signing after the holidays.

And for as much as Gonzalez and other managers like to protect their trade secrets, they are virtually powerless.

“It becomes uncomfortable and it’s going to get worse,” Gonzalez said. “It really is going to get worse and we really try to do a good job of trying to get ahead of it because of those reasons. Sometimes we just can‘t.”

Even with trying to protect information, Gonzalez also acknowledged that managers try to seek out information. For example, last week Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich missed two games with a back injury.

Gonzalez found out by calling the visiting clubhouse manager, a trick he learned while coaching under Bobby Cox. Then he had third base coach Bo Porter look into the visiting dugout and when Yelich was seen wearing tennis shoes, that’s when he knew.

But in terms of social media, Gonzalez says he doesn’t have the time or interest.

“I don’t know if it was Leyland or Bobby who said the wins are so hard, you just enjoy them.”

That tactic applied in Gonzalez’s estimation for six minutes on Sunday in Toronto. After Atlanta’s 5-2 win, left-handed pitcher Andrew McKirahan told him that he was going to get suspended for 80 games.

“There’s plenty of time to get upset without reading these guys (media),” Gonzalez said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 0-1, 6.30 ERA) at Mets (RHP Dillon Gee, 0-1, 7.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Stults will make his third start for the Braves on Wednesday night against the Mets. Stults has allowed seven earned runs and 12 hits in 10 innings in his first two weeks for the Braves. Stults picked up a no-decision in Atlanta’s 5-3 win over the Mets on April 10 but took the loss in last Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins when he allowed four runs and five hits in five innings. Stults is 3-1 with a 2.87 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets. One of those victories was Sept. 10, 2006, for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-1 victory at Shea Stadium when he allowed one run in six innings.

--LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the vacated roster spot by LHP Andrew McKirhan’s 80-game suspension for PED use. Thomas turned 28 Monday and totaled 6 1/3 scoreless innings in four outings between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi. Thomas was on Atlanta’s Opening Day roster last year and had a 4.22 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 16 appearances last season.

--RF Nick Markakis batted second for the first time after hitting third in his first 11 games with the Braves. He reached base three times getting on base via an error, singling and drawing a walk. Over his last eight games, Markakis is hitting 13-for-27 (.464).

--RHP Travor Cahill couldn’t make it past the third inning last week against the Miami Marlins and Tuesday he couldn’t get past the fifth. Cahill threw 57 pitches in his season debut and finished at 75. He likely would have gone deeper if not for the fifth when he allowed the first six hitters to get on base. Cahill recorded nine of his 12 outs on the ground and manager Fredi Gonzalez believed that was the result of a better sinking fastball. “It looked better and I think the first five, six hitters were balls hit on the ground,” Gonzalez said. “So for me that’s a good encouraging sign.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve got good players. They’re a dangerous club and they’re playing really well right now.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez a.fter a loss to the Mets on Tuesday

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12. He isn’t expected back before May.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin