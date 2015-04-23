Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Sometimes, all a team can do -- even in April -- is tip its cap to a victorious opponent. That is the position the Atlanta Braves are in after running into the buzz saw known as the New York Mets.

”When you win 10 in a row, a lot of stuff’s got to go right,“ Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said after the Mets’ winning streak reached 10 games with a 3-2 victory over the Braves on Wednesday night at Citi Field. ”That’s how you get these streaks.

“But you know what? They’re not hurting themselves. They’re taking advantage of our mistakes.”

The Mets did exactly that in the late innings Wednesday. Atlanta left-hander Eric Stults left with a 2-1 lead after six innings, but right-hander Cody Martin served up a solo homer to Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores with one out in the seventh.

Braves right-hander Jim Johnson opened the eighth inning by getting two quick strikes on pinch hitter Curtis Granderson, but Granderson drew the walk that began the Mets’ go-ahead rally. Center fielder Juan Lagares followed with a perfectly placed hit-and-run single to send Granderson to third, and Granderson scored on an opposite-field single by first baseman Lucas Duda.

Johnson ended up walking three batters and uncorking a wild pitch in the eighth.

“We walked some people late, and they took advantage of it,” Gonzalez said.

Now the Braves, who are 3-6 since opening the season with five straight wins, are 3 1/2 games behind the Mets and already trying not to think of how fast the gap is growing between New York and the rest of the National League East.

“It’s just one of those things where a team gets momentum and they kind of feed off of it,” Stults said. “We can’t look at how hot they are. We’ve just got to come out and do our part and hopefully be successful.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-6

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-0, 3.71 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 3-0, 2.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran will look to bounce back from his first subpar start of the season when he takes the mound for the Braves on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Teheran didn’t factor into the decision Friday, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings as the Braves edged the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7. In nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Mets, Teheran is 4-2 with a 3.04 ERA. Teheran last faced the Mets on Sept. 19, when he took the loss after allowing two runs over seven innings as the Braves fell 5-0.

--C A.J. Pierzynski continued his hot early-season hitting Wednesday, when he went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run in the Braves’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Pierzynski doubled and came around to score in the second before singling in the fourth and sixth and walking in the eighth. The three-hit game was the first for Pierzynski since last July 26, when he achieved the feat while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. Pierzynski has hits in all six games in which he has played this season and is hitting .391 with three homers and five RBIs.

--LHP Eric Stults had his best start of the season Wednesday, when he allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings in the Braves’ 3-2 loss to the Mets. Stults, who pitched beyond the fifth inning for the first time in three starts this year, exited with a 2-1 lead and was in line for the win before RHP Cody Martin gave up a homer to Mets SS Wilmer Flores in the seventh inning. The outing lowered Stults’ ERA from 6.30 to 4.50.

--LHP Brady Feigl, a Braves prospect, underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Tuesday. Feigl was injured during his lone appearance of the year April 10, when he gave up two unearned runs in one-third of an inning for Triple-A Gwinnett. It was the first appearance above Class A for Feigl, who nearly made the Braves out of spring training, when he allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You just can’t make mistakes, because when you run into a team like this, it’s hard to cover it up.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after Atlanta’s 3-2 loss to the Mets on Wednesday, New York’s 10th consecutive win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12. He isn’t expected back before May.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin