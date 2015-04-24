Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez initially struck his usual optimistic tone Thursday afternoon when he was asked about the inability of Braves starting pitchers to pitch deeply or effectively into games.

“I‘m not concerned because it’s so early,” Gonzalez said following the Braves’ 6-3 loss to the New York Mets, who completed a three-game sweep.

A few minutes later, he admitted it wasn’t too early to get concerned.

“I‘m not worried about the offense,” Gonzalez said. “I‘m worried about our pitching and our bullpen a little bit right now.”

Right-hander Julio Teheran took the loss Thursday, when he lasted just 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out five and throwing 102 pitches. The members of the Braves’ rotation -- Teheran, right-handers Shelby Miller and Trevor Cahill and left-handers Alex Wood and Eric Stults -- have a 4.27 ERA and have lasted six innings just six times in 15 starts.

Only one starter heven recorded an out in the seventh inning. Wood threw 6 2/3 innings twice.

“Julio’s pitched a lot of games and won a lot of games,” Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski said. “Shelby’s done it, Woody’s done it. Stults and Cahill have both pitched and won a lot of games, so they know what to do. I think the starters are going to be fine.”

Braves relievers have done their best thus far to buy the starters some time to figure things out: Atlanta’s bullpen has a 3.33 ERA in 54 innings.

However, Gonzalez knows relying so much on relievers so early can yield a costly price later in the summer and fall.

“You can’t go very long, sustain (that usage),” Gonzalez said. “Those middle relievers, it doesn’t matter who you are. ... yeah, you want your starters to go deep in ballgames.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-7

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 1-0, 3.93 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 2-1, 1.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood will look to earn his second win of the season when he takes the mound for the Braves on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Wood didn’t factor into the decision in his start last Saturday, when he gave up three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out none over 6 2/3 innings as the Braves fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5. It was the second consecutive no-decision for Wood, who allowed six runs over 13 1/3 innings in the two starts. Wood is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in nine games (four starts) against the Phillies. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Phillies last July 20, when he gave up one run over six innings in the Braves’ 8-2 victory at Turner Field.

--C A.J. Pierzynski remained hot at the plate Thursday, when he went 2-for-4 with a run in the Braves’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. Pierzynski has a hit in all seven games in which he has played this season, and he went 5-for-7 with a walk and two runs in the last two games against the Mets. The 38-year-old is hitting .407 with three homers and five RBIs in 27 at-bats.

--SS Andrelton Simmons had his fourth multi-RBI game of the season Thursday afternoon, when he went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the Braves’ 6-3 loss to the Mets. Simmons drove home the Braves’ first two runs with a double in the second and a single in the fourth. He also had two RBIs on April 7, April 12 and April 17. Simmons leads the Braves with 10 RBIs and is hitting .291 with five doubles and a triple in 55 at-bats.

--RHP Julio Teheran labored Thursday afternoon, when he took his first loss of the season after lasting just 4 1/3 innings as the Braves fell to the Mets 6-3. Teheran allowed four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out five and throwing 102 pitches, 60 for strikes. He walked the bases loaded in the first before giving up a three-run double to 2B Daniel Murphy. It was the shortest start for Teheran since last July 8, when he gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Mets. Teheran has allowed nine runs over his past two starts, a span of 9 1/3 innings, and his ERA has risen from 1.50 to 4.64.

--RHP Juan Jaime, designated for assignment by the Braves on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. In two relief outings this season, Jaime went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. Last year, Jaime made 16 relief appearances for Atlanta, finishing with no decisions and a 5.84 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those games where you don’t have your stuff and you battle.” -- RHP Julio Teheran, who was knocked out in the fifth inning of the Braves’ 6-3 loss to the Mets on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12. He isn’t expected back before May.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Brandon Cunniff

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Chris Johnson

SS Andrelton Simmons

2B/3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin