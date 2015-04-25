Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Atlanta left-hander Alex Wood battled not only the Philadelphia Phillies but also the conditions Friday night, when he took a no-decision in a game the Braves lost 1-0 on an error by first baseman Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the ninth.

Working on a blustery 55-degree night, Wood went 5 2/3 shutout innings and allowed five hits, while striking out one and walking two.

“It was real tough to grip the ball tonight because of the cold,” Wood said, adding quickly that everyone faced the same conditions. “It’s one of those things where you go all spring in warm weather. Then all of a sudden it’s cold and windy.”

Wood found himself in trouble in the first, an inning in which he threw wildly to first on a pickoff attempt, the first of the Braves’ four errors. With two on and two down, Ryan Howard pulled a deep drive down the right-field line just foul, and Wood then retired him on a bouncer to first.

He also had men on in the second, fourth and fifth, and when he departed the Phillies had loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth. Reliever Cody Martin retired Carlos Ruiz on a foul fly to right.

All in all, Wood thought it was a positive outing.

“My stuff,” he said, “is coming around.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-8

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller 2-0, 1.69 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 0-3, 9.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller earned a 5-2 victory at Toronto in his last start, going six innings and yielding two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three. He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

--LHP Alex Wood took a no-decision Friday night against Philadelphia, going 5 2/3 shutout innings and allowing five hits, while striking out one and walking two. Wood had two runners on in the first but retired Ryan Howard for the final out. He departed after the Phillies loaded the bases with two down in the sixth, and reliever Cody Martin set down Carlos Ruiz on a foul fly to right. “My stuff is coming around,” Wood said.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game in Philadelphia. He went 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in 10 games with Atlanta, striking out nine batters in nine innings.

--RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game against the Phillies. He went 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in four games with the Braves.

--RHP John Cornely had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game against Philadelphia. He went 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in five games in the minors, striking out 12 and allowing five hits in 8 2/3 innings of work.

--RHP Michael Kohn had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett before Friday’s game in Philadelphia. He was 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in the minors. He has previous major league experience, going 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 126 games over the previous five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I had a chance to get him. I tried to act like a shortstop.” -- Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, who bobbled a one-out grounder in a loss to Philadelphia on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12. He isn’t expected back before May.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He could return in mid-April.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP John Cornely

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin