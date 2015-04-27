Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez indicated that he would be going back to his original plan of having Jace Peterson as the team’s everyday second baseman.

Peterson, who was acquired by the Braves in December when the team dealt Justin Upton to the Padres, had been splitting time at second with Alberto Callaspo and Phil Gosselin.

In the top of the first inning on Sunday, Gonzalez’s decision to start the 24-year-old paid dividends, as Peterson smacked a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs to get the Braves on the board before the Phillies had a chance to bat.

Peterson, the 2011 draft’s 58th overall pick, has struggled out of the gate, entering Sunday with a .171/.239/.220 batting line in 41 at-bats. He went 1-3 on Sunday with two RBIs and a walk.

“He’s playing good,” Gonzalez said after the game, though he didn’t say whether or not Peterson would be staying there every day moving forward.

Callaspo came off the bench in the ninth inning and belted a pinch-hit home run off of Phillies reliever Jonathan Papelbon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 0-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 1-0, 2.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Nick Markakis batted leadoff for the second-consecutive day Sunday, after doing so for the first time this season on Saturday night. Markakis had an eight-game hitting streak snapped Friday, but entered Sunday with a team-best .456 on-base-plus-slugging percentage after going 2-for-4 on Saturday.

--RHP Jason Grilli picked up his seventh save of the year Saturday with a perfect ninth. His seven saves are the most saves before the month of May by a Braves closer in his first year with the team. Atlanta’s bullpen entered Sunday allowing an MLB-low 8.1 percent of its inherited runners to score. The Braves traded star closer Craig Kimbrel to San Diego on April 5.

--C A.J. Pierzynski, who got the day off in Sunday’s 5-4 loss, went 1-4 in Saturday’s win, extending his streak of hitting safely in all nine of his games this season (13-for-34, .382, 3 home runs). If he had enough plate appearances to qualify, Pierzynski’s batting average would rank fourth in the National League.

--INF Alberto Callaspo is the MLB’s active leader in plate appearances per strikeout, with 11.18 plate appearances per strikeout. On Sunday, he came off the bench and pounded a solo home run to right field. He’s currently battling for playing time at second base with Jace Peterson.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In this ballpark, one run is easier to get back than two.” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez after a loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12. He isn’t expected back before May.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP John Cornely

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin