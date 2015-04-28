Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- During the early portion of the season, the Atlanta Braves are seeing a side of first baseman Freddie Freeman with which they are unfamiliar.

Not just on offense, where Freeman is off to a slow start at the plate despite hitting the ball hard. The issues are on defense, where the usual sure-gloved Freeman is making uncharacteristic mistakes.

It doesn’t bother manager Fredi Gonzalez, who considers his first baseman one of the top fielders at his position in the league.

“As long as you’re giving 110 percent, you’re going to make errors,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just one of those things.”

Freeman failed to come up with a ground ball Friday in the ninth inning, allowing the winning run to score against the Philadelphia Phillies. On Sunday, he made an errant toss to first base on a bunt, permitting the Phillies to score an insurance run.

Freeman has three of Atlanta’s 12 errors this season. In 2014, he committed only five errors in 162 games.

Freeman is starting to show signs at the plate. He had two doubles Sunday, and Monday he went 2-for-3 before being ejected for disputing a called third strike. Freeman upped his batting average to .254 with his second consecutive multi-hit game.

“I‘m starting to feel better at the plate,” Freeman said after the Braves’ 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals. “Things are starting to turn around.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP A.J. Cole, major league debut) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 2-1, 4.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran (2-1, 4.64 ERA) will try to shake off back-to-back shaky starts when he pitches Tuesday against Washington. In consecutive starts against the Blue Jays and Mets, Teheran allowed 11 earned runs over 9 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and seven walks. Teheran is 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA in eight career starts against the Nats, with his last win against Washington coming on April 15, 2014.

--LHP Eric Stults (1-1) picked up his first win for the Braves on Monday, beating Washington 8-4. Stults scattered four hits, struck out three and walked three in his fourth start. In his past two games, Stults has allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings. Over his past 15 starts, he is 6-5 with a 3.07 ERA.

--RF Nick Markakis batted leadoff for the third consecutive game and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs. He scored in all three games since moving into the leadoff spot. Marakis has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 17-for-42 (.405) during that stretch. He is nine hits shy of 1,000 for his career.

--LF Kelly Johnson had a season-best three hits and three RBIs, and he hit his third homer. The three RBIs were his high since he drove home six on May 27, 2013. He knocked in a run for the third consecutive game.

--C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a sixth-inning single against Nationals RHP Doug Fister. Pierzynski is 13-for-34 (.382) during his streak. He has hit safely in all 10 games in which he has played, becoming the first Braves player to do that since Martin Prado in 2010.

--1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-3 on Monday before being ejected for disputing a called third strike. Freeman has three hits in his last seven at-bats, lifting his batting average to .254. It was his second straight multi-hit game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(Eric) Stults pitched a great baseball game today. That’s what he can do for us. We swung the bats and did a nice job scoring some runs and adding on.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Braves’ 8-4 win over the Nationals on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12. He isn’t expected back before May.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP John Cornely

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Christian Bethancourt

A.J. Pierzynski

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin