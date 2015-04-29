Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Veteran catcher A.J. Pierzynski was signed by the Atlanta Braves in the offseason primarily as a tutor. Now, it is becoming difficult to get him out of the lineup.

Pierzynski was brought into the organization to help ease the transition for rookie Christian Bethancourt, who inherited the job when Evan Gattis was traded to Houston and Gerald Laird was allowed to leave via free agency.

Pierzynski, who broke into the majors with the Minnesota Twins in 1998, was expected to start in spots for the Braves and help Bethancourt learn how to be a big-league catcher. Instead, it is Pierzynski who is getting the bulk of the playing time.

That is because Pierzynski is off to a terrific offensive start, while Bethancourt isn’t hitting as well. And with Atlanta struggling at times to score runs, manager Fredi Gonzalez is sticking with Pierzynski, who has started 11 games. Betancourt has started nine.

Pierzynski has hit safely in all 11 games he has played, the first Atlanta player to open the season with a double-digit hitting streak since Martin Prado in 2010. The 11-game stretch ties Marcus Giles (2004) for the fifth longest to open a season in Atlanta history.

On Tuesday, Pierzynski went 4-for-4 with a double, a sacrifice fly and four RBIs in Atlanta’s 13-12 loss to the Washington Nationals. It marked the 20th four-hit game of his career and first since Aug. 9, 2013, against Houston. For the season, he is hitting .439.

Bethancourt appears to be handling the situation well. Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said the rookie is going about his business professionally and not sulking. Bethancourt is batting .147 with two RBIs.

“When he gets an opportunity, take advantage of it,” Gonzalez said.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 1-2, 5.23 ERA) at Braves (LHP Alex wood, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 3.00 ERA) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start against the Phillies, but received no decision. The Braves are hoping the southpaw with the funky delivery can pitch deeper in Wednesday’s game against Washington; he has yet to pitch more than 6 2/3 innings in his four starts. In six career starts against the Nationals, Wood is 3-1 with a 1.49 ERA, striking out 44 and walking nine in 36 1/3 innings.

--RHP Julio Teheran struggled for the third consecutive start. Despite being handed a 9-1 lead, Teheran was able to pitch only 5 2/3 innings. He allowed seven runs, three earned, on 10 hits, two of them home runs. He allowed four or more runs in each of his past three starts.

--RF Nick Markakis, who had a single, has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games. Markakis also walked twice and scored two runs. Markakis is 18-for-46 (.391) over the past 13 games.

--C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 11 games by going 4-for-4. Pierzynski, now batting .439, has hit in all 11 of his games this season. The 11-game stretch ties Marcus Giles (2004) for the fifth-longest hitting streak to open a season in Atlanta history.

--1B Freddie Freeman had his fourth career four-hit game Tuesday. Freeman finished 4-for-6 with a double and three runs. It was the third four-hit game of his career. He has three consecutive multi-hit games. Freeman lifted his batting average to .286.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We let them hang around. You go out and score seven, eight, nine runs and let them hang around ... Offensively, we had some good at-bats, but pitching-wise, when the starting pitchers don’t go far enough, you put guys in a position where they shouldn’t have to be.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Braves blew a 10-2 lead and lost 13-12 to the Nationals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12. He isn’t expected back before May.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP John Cornely

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin