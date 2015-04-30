Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- There is growing concern over Atlanta Braves right-hander Julio Teheran, who has not pitched well in his last three starts.

Teheran (2-1, 4.67 ERA) allowed 13 earned runs in 15 innings of his last three starts and has seen his ERA jump more than three runs. On Tuesday, Teheran could not get through the sixth inning, even though the offense had staked him to an eight-run lead.

“That’s not like him,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “When you give him a lead he’s usually a bulldog. That’s what got him to the All-Star game last year.”

Teheran complained of being unable to grip the ball properly in his last start in New York, where it was a cold night.

“The stuff is there, the location isn‘t,” Gonzalez said. “It looked like (the Nationals) were getting some pretty good swings at him. He stayed at 92-93 mph, so for me it’s a matter of location.”

The inability to locate has cost him some home runs. He allowed four against the Blue Jays and gave up two more against the Nationals. Teheran has allowed 22 homers in each of his first two full seasons in the major leagues.

Teheran met Wednesday with pitching coach Roger McDowell, who said he threw too many breaking balls against Washington.

Teheran’s next start will come Sunday against Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 0-1, 3.90 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 3-0, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller (3-0, 2.05 ERA) has been Atlanta’s most consistent starter. Acquired in an offseason trade with St. Louis, Miller has not allowed more than two earned runs in his previous four starts. Miller has allowed only 15 hits in 22 innings, but has walked nine and struck out 14. Right-handed batters are hitting only .159 against Miller.

--LHP Alex Wood pitched only five innings on Wednesday and allowed a season-high five runs on six hits. Wood struck out six, but allowed a game-changing bases-loaded single to Jordan Zimmermann that cleared the bases and put Washington ahead. In six previous starts against the Nationals, Wood had allowed just six runs in 36 1/3 innings.

--C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-run single in the first inning. He has hit safely in all 12 games in which he has played this season, the longest season-opening streak by a Brave since Edgar Renteria went a franchise-best 23 straight in 2006. Pierzynski’s hitting streak is the longest in the majors. His career-best streak is 16 games set in 2012.

--1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 to post his fourth straight multi-hit game. He is batting .588 (10-for-17) with four doubles during that span. Freeman hit .615 (8-for-13) in the three games with Washington and is hitting .460 (40-for-87) in 22 games against the Nationals since the start of 2014.

--RF Nick Markakis singled in the first inning and has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games. Markakis has scored in all five games since being moved to the leadoff spot on April 25. He’s scored seven runs during that streak.

--RHP John Cornely made his major league debut on Wednesday against the Nationals. He pitched one inning and allowed four earned runs, including a home run to Denard Span. He fanned Ian Desmond to pick up his first career strikeout. Cornely, who was recalled on April 24, was selected in the 15th round of the 2011 draft.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s not the same Woody. He had a good first inning and then got in a lot of deep counts. He battled. The competitiveness was there.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on LHP Alex Wood, who pitched five innings on Wednesday and allowed a season-high five runs on six hits in a loss to Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP John Cornely

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Chris Johnson

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin