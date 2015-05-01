Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Mike Foltynewicz didn’t win a spot in the Atlanta Braves rotation during spring training, but the 23-year-old right-hander is there now.

Foltynewicz will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will start Friday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Turner Field.

He takes the place of Trevor Cahill, who pitched in relief on Wednesday and will work out of the bullpen for now.

Foltynewicz was 0-3 with Gwinnett, but had a 2.08 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings.

“He’s earned the opportunity to come up and pitch,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Foltynewicz, acquired from Houston in the Evan Gattis trade, tried too hard to impress this spring. Gonzalez doesn’t want him to feel like Friday is “one-deal tryout and he has to pitch extremely well or be sent down.”

Said Gonzalez, “I think we’re going to be a little patient with him. ... Hopefully he can rattle off the rest of the year.”

Cahill, acquired from Arizona at the end of spring training, struggled in three starts and will pitch in long relief for now.

The Braves are on the hook to pay $5.5 million of Cahill’s $12 million salary, but a key part of the deal with the Diamondbacks was to gain the 75th overall pick in the June draft.

Foltynewicz’s best outing for Gwinnett came on April 20 at Norfolk, when he allowed one run over eight innings. He struck out nine and walked one while throwing 61 of his 93 pitches for strikes.

“Folty has been really, really good,” Gwinnett manager Brian Snitker said. “I’ve been very impressed.”

Foltynewicz made his major league debut last season with the Astros, appearing in 16 games out of the bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-1, 1.04 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chris Johnson suffered a fracture of the left hand on a slide in the fourth inning Thursday and will be put on the disabled list. It will be known more about how long he will be sidelined after an MRI on Friday. His left hand bent back after hitting the ground during a steal attempt. Johnson played an inning on defense before coming out. “They’re going to check the ligaments in between the fracture and see if those are alright and then we’ll have a timetable, I think,” he said. Johnson is hitting .279 with five RBIs in 16 games.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Friday’s game against Cincinnati. He was 0-3 with the G-Braves, but had a 2.08 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. Foltynewicz, 23, made 16 relief appearances for Houston last season. He was acquired from the Astros over the winter in the Evan Gattis trade.

--RHP John Cornely was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday after allowing four ninth-inning runs in his major league debut Wednesday against Washington. He gave up three innings, including a three-run homer to CF Denard Spann, walked one and struck out one. Cornely, 25, was promoted from Gwinnett on April 24 after going 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in five appearances.

--LHP Donnie Veal allowed a homer to Reds 3B Todd Frazier on his second pitch after having his contract purchased from Gwinnett on Thursday. He had not allowed an earned run and struck out 11 over 8 2/3 innings in 10 Triple-A appearances. Veal, 30, pitched for Pittsburgh and the Chicago White Sox parts of the past four seasons, appearing in 100 games.

--RHP Julio Teheran, who has struggled in his past three starts, says that he is fine physically. He tweaked his knee while dodging a line drive against the New York Mets on April 11, but said that he was fine by the next day. “If there’s anything wrong with my arm, I wouldn’t want to be out there and do something to make it worse,” Teheran said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew this guy is a good athlete.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Reds RHP Mike Leake after a loss to Cincinnati on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Chris Johnson (fracture in left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 1. A timetable for his return won’t be known until after an MRI. He may also have ligament damage. He was hurt on a slide April 30.

--LHP Mike Minor (left rotation cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He received an injection in his shoulder March 9. He experienced a setback when throwing off the mound and traveled to Atlanta to see a specialist on April 12.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He might need surgery, and the timetable for his return is unknown.

--OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich (sprained left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Eric Stults

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Grilli (closer)

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP Michael Kohn

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Trevor Cahill

LHP Donnie Veal

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Alberto Callaspo

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Eric Young Jr.

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Kelly Johnson

OF Cameron Maybin